The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Regulation
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
October 31, 2023

Ofgem tackles community energy scheme following investigation

By George Heynes
Ofgem tackles community energy scheme following investigation. Image: Pxhere.
Ofgem tackles community energy scheme following investigation. Image: Pxhere.

Energy regulator Ofgem has implemented several measures to tackle concerns following an investigation into Community Energy Scheme UK (CES).

CES operates a community energy scheme whereby it installs solar PV panels on the roofs of social housing in Stoke-on-Trent and sells the electricity from these panels to the tenants.

Ofgem launched an investigation into CES in 2021 and Community Energy Scheme Stoke (CESS) in 2022 to identify whether the groups had contravened consumer protection legislation through its sales and customer service practices.

Following this, Ofgem has now recommended a range of measures to tackle current concerns related to the scheme.

CES and CESS have both offered to implement the actions that the energy regulator believes will address the key concerns. The two groups have also agreed to amend existing and new contracts signed by consumers, adding a termination clause which will allow consumers to leave the Scheme at any time.

Both CES and CESS have also amended their bill format to provide clear information to consumers about charges applied and whether charges are estimated.

One of the primary actions Ofgem recommends is allowing consumers who have signed up to the community energy scheme prior to 19 September 2019 to leave for free throughout a 30-day period. This is a one-off offer.

Another action recommended by Ofgem is to offer consumers who have also signed up to the scheme prior to 19 September 2019 to amend their contract to include a new termination clause.

Ofgem hopes that the implementation of these changes will have an effect similar to that of an Authority exercising its enforcement powers.

Tags
business, community energy, market, ofgem
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Electricity North West Electric Vehicles. Image: ENW

Electricity North West calls for 413MW of flexibility from 2024-2028

Nodal market design could save consumers up to £51bn. Image: Shutterstock.

Nodal market design could save consumers up to £51bn

The company will join ESB and dCarbonX on the 'Kestrel Project'. Image: Centrica.

Bord Gáis Energy joins project to explore green hydrogen storage in Ireland

SP Energy Networks and Energy Systems Catapult form strategic partnership - Image_SP_Energy_Networks

SP Energy Networks, Energy System Catapult form partnership to support whole system thinking

A rooftop solar installation. Image: MCS

‘Record-breaking year’ for Wales as renewable installations surpass 100,000

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.