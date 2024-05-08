ONR grants nuclear site licence for Sizewell C

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has granted the 3.8GW Sizewell C project a nuclear site licence to install and operate a nuclear power station.
Based in Suffolk, the EDF-owned Sizewell C plant is a flagship project for the UK government’s energy security strategy, which includes significant investment in nuclear energy production.
In ONR’s initial assessment of their application, the firm identified two outstanding matters that required resolution before a licence could be granted; it was then determined that ONR would carry out a proportionate reassessment of the application, focusing on these areas.
The two topics that prevented the granting of a licence in 2022, related to the shareholders’ agreement and ownership of land at the site, have now been resolved to ONR’s satisfaction.
Despite its significance, this site licence does not permit the start of nuclear-related construction on the site. The next step will be for ONR to use the powers within that licence to require Sizewell C Ltd to request permission to start nuclear-related construction.
The license is also required to seek ONR’s regulatory permission to proceed to subsequent key construction and commissioning stages, up to the start of commercial operation and beyond.
However, it is worth noting that the project secured its development consent order (DCO) in January 2024. This triggered the construction phase, which came with a £250 million funding package.
£23 million of the funding is allocated for community projects, £100 million for the environment, £12 million to support local tourism and a £12 million housing fund to boost private housing and tourist accommodation.
Mark Foy, ONR’s chief nuclear inspector and chief executive, said: “I am pleased to confirm that following extensive engagement and review by the ONR team, our assessment of the Sizewell C application is complete, and a nuclear site licence has been granted.
“The granting of this licence is one step in ONR’s process, allowing us to provide greater regulatory oversight, advice, and challenge to the licensee as they progress with their plans. We will continue working with Sizewell C to ensure that the highest levels of safety and security are met.”
Another step in Sizewell C’s journey
EDF Energy, the UK subsidiary of French state-owned energy company EDF, and the UK government have invested heavily in developing the Sizewell C project over the past year.
The energy supplier currently manages eight nuclear power stations, five of which are generating and three of which are refuelling. Last year, 37.3TWh was generated across these stations.
In January 2024, EDF Energy announced that it was investing £1.3 billion into the UK nuclear industry, which was allocated to the five generating stations located in Suffolk, Torness, Hartlepool, and two in Heysham, and aimed to help sustain the current output levels for at least the next three years.
In the same month, the UK government announced a further £1.3 billion in funding designated specifically for Sizewell C. This was the largest funding package for the project to date and nearly doubled the amount the government has invested thus far.
The investment also secures the UK government’s status as the majority shareholder in the project, which is important considering the plant has become a flagship site in the government’s mission to energy security.
Most recently, EDF Energy released a general update regarding the project, highlighting recent milestones such as the lifting and installation of the dome for Unit 1 on December 15 and the delivery of 70% of the materials required for its construction.
The company went on to explain that, in May 2022, Hinkley Point C was estimated to be completed in 2027 at a cost of £25 to £26 million in 2015 values.
Now, however, the estimated date of completion has been pushed by at least three years to 2029 at the earliest and 2031 at the latest, along with up to £10 billion of additional costs.
Therefore, once the inflation rate from 2015 to 2024 is taken into account, the updated cost is now estimated at £43 billion in today’s values.