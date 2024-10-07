Osprey, Zapgo, HeritageXplore work to increase EV charger availability

Chargepoint operator (CPO) Zapgo and historic home platform HeritageXplore have teamed up to bring electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints to historic homes across the UK.
Under this strategic partnership, the CPO will install EV chargepoints at a number of historic homes registered on HeritageXplore, a platform which allows visitors to book tickets to access independently owned historic homes. Visitors to these sites will benefit from more EV charging availability in these often remote locations, and owners of the historic houses will be able to benefit from additional revenue from the increased visitor numbers this is expected to bring. Zapgo and HertiageXplore hope that these chargepoints will be able to remain open to local residents even when the houses are closed during the off-season.
Steve Leighton, CEO of Zapgo, said: “We’re on a mission to bring rapid charging facilities to handpicked, prestigious destinations in under-served parts of the UK. We want to place our infrastructure in locations where people genuinely want to spend their time. What could be better than bringing together Britain’s most famous historic homes with the clean energy source that will power Britain’s future.”
Lady Violet Manners, founder and CEO of HeritageXplore, said: “Zapgo, with its innovative vision for rapid, destination-focused charging, is the perfect partner for HeritageXplore and the independent historic houses whom we’re privileged to work with. As Britain’s historic houses ready themselves to meet net zero carbon emissions by 2050, our partnership with Zapgo will help establish EV charging facilities and provide a new chapter to the ongoing story of Britain’s finest heritage homes.”
Osprey launches new charging hub in Cardiff
Meanwhile, in the city, Osprey Charging has launched a new EV charging hub at Cardiff’s Capital Shopping Park.
Ten new chargepoints have been installed at the shopping park with two different charging speeds available. Eight of the chargers are 300kW DC rapid chargers, capable of adding up to 100 miles of range to an EV in under 20 minutes, with an additional two AC chargers available for those staying longer.
Osprey is one of the fastest-growing EV charger networks in the UK, with over 1,100 currently installed chargers. The network saw a 150% growth expansion in 2023.
Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The roll-out of EV charging facilities is quickly gathering pace, and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for all drivers, from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands. The new charging site at Capital Shopping Park will form a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.”
Phil Huby, Head of Retail Parks at investment company abrdn, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Osprey Charging to enhance the EV infrastructure at Capital Shopping Park. The installation of eight high-powered EV chargers will significantly boost access to public charging in Wales, providing local residents, businesses, and visitors with reliable and convenient charging solutions. This initiative supports our commitment to sustainability and underscores our role in fostering a greener future for the community.”