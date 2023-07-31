News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
July 31, 2023

OVO customers saved over £1 million in six months with its smart EV tariff 

By John Lubbock
OVO Charge Anytime customers. Image: OVO
OVO Charge Anytime customers. Image: OVO

Energy supplier OVO says it has saved customers on its Charge Anytime tariff over £1 million in half a year.  

The Charge Anytime tariff uses smart charging to power electric vehicles (EVs) for 10p per kWh at any time of day, saving the average customer £129 per month. 

Customers have completed over 5 million kWh of smart charging, which uses an algorithm to automatically shift charging away from peak times, usually between 4-7 pm, to periods when the grid relies on cleaner energy sources. 

The 10p per kWh rate is three times cheaper than the national average (30p per kWh) and seven times cheaper than many public charge points. The tariff is powered by Kaluza’s smart technology, which OVO says has resulted in a 67% reduction in charging costs. 

One OVO customer who drives over 1,000 miles per month to transport disabled, vulnerable, and elderly individuals to their appointments, is said to have seen their monthly costs drop significantly from over £120 in a petrol car to approximately £40 with her EV and the Charge Anytime program.  

Alex Thwaites, director of EV, OVO, said: “It’s incredible to see the impact Charge Anytime is making for people and the planet. By using smart technology to shift EV charging out of peak times when the grid is more reliant on fossil fuels, we’re able to provide greener, cheaper energy for customers.  

“We want to make charging EVs as affordable and easy as possible. That’s why we’ve made our super low charging rate available at any time of day.” 

Current± interviewed Thwaites in July about how off peak EV tariffs can shift demand and relieve pressure on the electricity grid. 

British Gas, Bulb, EDF Energy, Octopus Energy, OVO Energy and ScottishPower have all adjusted the pricing of its EV networks and introduced new tariffs to attract customers, which Current± compared in a look at smart EV tariffs in April. 

Tags
Charge Anytime, charging, demand flexibility, demand shift, electric vehicles, Energy Usage, ev charging, evcongress, evdigital, EVIES 2023, EVIEs2023, ovo energy, Renewables, tariff
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Undersea transmission cables. Image: SSEN

Hitachi Energy, BAM to provide converters for 2GW HVDC project

Etc. confirmed that around 60,000 street cabinets could be converted to EV charging. Image: BT Group.

BT Group to convert UK street cabinets to EV charging units

OVO Charge Anytime customers. Image: OVO

OVO customers saved over £1 million in six months with its smart EV tariff 

Current-Price-Watch - UPDATED

Current± Price Watch: Imbalance prices dip to -£18 as ESN highlights concerns on the BM

The report found that the main deterrent for buying EVs for respondents was purchase price at 70%

EV skills gap threatens government targets, says RECHARGE UK

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.