OVO customers saved over £1 million in six months with its smart EV tariff 

Energy supplier OVO says it has saved customers on its Charge Anytime tariff over £1 million in half a year.
The Charge Anytime tariff uses smart charging to power electric vehicles (EVs) for 10p per kWh at any time of day, saving the average customer £129 per month.
Customers have completed over 5 million kWh of smart charging, which uses an algorithm to automatically shift charging away from peak times, usually between 4-7 pm, to periods when the grid relies on cleaner energy sources.
The 10p per kWh rate is three times cheaper than the national average (30p per kWh) and seven times cheaper than many public charge points. The tariff is powered by Kaluza’s smart technology, which OVO says has resulted in a 67% reduction in charging costs.
Since launching in February, our Charge Anytime add-on has saved customers more than £1 million and AND 33 tonnes of carbon!
One of our customers, Linda, has used it continue her job as a volunteer driver. The low charging rate means she has saved over £500… pic.twitter.com/R1zu2c1m8l
One OVO customer who drives over 1,000 miles per month to transport disabled, vulnerable, and elderly individuals to their appointments, is said to have seen their monthly costs drop significantly from over £120 in a petrol car to approximately £40 with her EV and the Charge Anytime program.
Alex Thwaites, director of EV, OVO, said: “It’s incredible to see the impact Charge Anytime is making for people and the planet. By using smart technology to shift EV charging out of peak times when the grid is more reliant on fossil fuels, we’re able to provide greener, cheaper energy for customers.
“We want to make charging EVs as affordable and easy as possible. That’s why we’ve made our super low charging rate available at any time of day.”
