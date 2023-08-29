Planning consent granted for Eastern Green Link 2

Planning consent has been granted for a subsea “electricity superhighway” between Peterhead, Scotland, and Drax, England.
The project, dubbed Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2), will consist of a 525kV, 2GW high voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission cable. It is being developed via a joint venture consisting of National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) and SSEN Transmission.
Planning consents for all the onshore and offshore elements of the project have been granted by all three local planning authorities including: East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Aberdeenshire Council and North Yorkshire Council.
The joint venture also confirmed that Marine licences have been granted by both the Marine Management Organisation and Marine Scotland for the 436km subsea cable.
Sarah Sale, deputy project director at Eastern Green Link 2, said: “We are delighted that our plans for the onshore and offshore elements of our project have been approved by all local planning authorities and marine licencing organisations. What was particularly pleasing to hear, was the support for the project and its purpose from a number of those planning authorities.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has worked alongside us to reach this key milestone, particularly those who have come forward and shared their views. We will continue to work with the local community and keep them updated as the project develops, and moves into construction, and would like to thank them in advance for hosting such an important project.
“This renewable electricity superhighway is vital in supporting the UK’s transition to net zero and decarbonisation and we’re thrilled to be making such a significant contribution with the largest electricity transmission reinforcement project in the UK.”