News
Supply, Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 2, 2024

RenewableUK: Battery projects pipeline increase by 38.5GW in 12-months

By George Heynes
The 67.4% increase is the second consecutive 12-month period in which the pipeline has increased by this amount. Image: Anesco.

A report published by trade association RenewableUK today (2 May) shows that the total pipeline of battery projects has reached 95.6GW, a two-thirds increase on last year.

The 67.4% (38.5GW) increase from 57.1GW is the second consecutive 12-month period in which the pipeline has increased by this percentage. The total includes battery projects that are operational, under construction, consented to, or being planned.

RenewableUK’s director of future electricity systems, Barnaby Wharton, said: “It’s great to see that, for the second year running, the UK’s battery storage pipeline has grown by two-thirds within the space of twelve months. The appetite among investors to enter this rapidly-growing market remains enormous.”

Operational battery storage capacity has risen to 4.4GW and the capacity of projects under construction has reached 4.3GW. The average capacity of projects being submitted for planning permission has risen by 53MW or 196% – from 27MW in 2019 to 80MW now.

The chart below shows the total UK battery project portfolio in megawatts.

A further 30.4GW has been consented, 26GW has been submitted in the planning system and 30.4GW is at an early stage of development but yet to be submitted. Source: RenewableUK.

Battery storage is critical to the security and flexibility that will make the future energy system resilient and reliable. Its effective use will also provide energy system cost savings and benefits by enabling energy produced at times of high generation to be stored and used during peak times.

Wharton added: “Batteries have a key role to play in ensuring that electricity supply always meets demand. While there has been significant uptake in projects, we are far from delivering the 55GW of short-term flexibility by 2035 that the government says we need in its Review of Electricity Market Arrangements.

“We have the potential to move much faster by speeding up the process of consenting and connecting vital energy storage projects to the grid.”

This article first appeared on our sister publication Solar Power Portal.

Tags
battery storage, bess, decarbonisation, energy storage, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
SMBs collectively account for almost half (44%) of non-household emissions. Image: BT Group.

BT Group to decarbonise 99% of UK businesses

Ed Miliband speaking at Innovation Zero

‘The four horsemen of the apocalypse’: Labour identifies four key barriers in UK energy transition  

Octopus Energy Electric Vehicle

Current±’s most read stories of the week: Octopus on its V2G tariff and National Grid DSO’s expansion plan

Fluence-Energy-Storage_5_web-1024x576_Image_Fluence_750_420_80_s_c1

ESB reaches 1GW of energy storage on Irish network

Mining company Sibelco’s Cornwood site produces kaolin, mainly for sanitary ware, ceramics, tiles and industrial applications. Image: RheEnergise.

RheEnergise to develop first ‘high-density’ pumped hydro storage demonstrator near Plymouth

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.