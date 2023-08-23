News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
August 23, 2023

Revenues for battery storage surge by 53% in a month, says Modo

By Lena Dias Martins
Dynamic Containment Low prices increased by over 300% to £6.41/MWh in July, said Modo. Image: Getty.
Dynamic Containment Low prices increased by over 300% to £6.41/MWh in July, said Modo. Image: Getty.

According to Modo Energy’s monthly Revenue Benchmark, battery energy storage revenues surged by 53% between the months of June and July.

The energy utility company, attributed a significant revenue contribution (66%) to Dynamic Containment which had revenues that were 80% higher in July than in June.

Image: Modo.
Image: Modo.

These revenues were caused by increased Dynamic Containment Low volumes causing the highest average prices experienced since November.

Although the average requirement of the high-frequency service continues to increase steadily, the low-frequency service average jumped by 53% to 1,245MW between June and July, which Modo attributed to frequency oscillations in Scotland.

This resulted in Dynamic Containment Low prices increasing by over 300% to £6.41/MWh in July (from £1.41/MWh in June).

Negative pricing in day ahead markets in July – for example the drop to -£54.17/MWh on Saturday 16 July – presented wholesale opportunities for batteries by allowing batteries to be paid to charge, continued Modo.

This article first appeared on Current± sister site Solar Power Portal.

Tags
bess, business, decarbonisation, market, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Ofgem fines MSIP £5.41m over WhatsApp trader discussions. Image: Getty Images.

Ofgem fines Morgan Stanley £5.41m over WhatsApp trader discussions

power-1549122_1920

Current± Disrupters: how IONATE’s ‘all-in-one transformer” can underpin a futureproof grid

Dynamic Containment Low prices increased by over 300% to £6.41/MWh in July, said Modo. Image: Getty.

Revenues for battery storage surge by 53% in a month, says Modo

Ministry of Defence carbon reduction targets ‘insufficiently demanding’. Image: Flickr.

Ministry of Defence carbon reduction targets ‘insufficiently demanding’

The North Kyle site. Image: Brockwell Energy

EDF signs PPA with Brockwell Energy for onshore wind farm in Scotland

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.