Rightcharge and Green Flag partner to accelerate smart EV charging in the UK 

Chargepoint installation platform Rightcharge and breakdown provider Green Flag are partnering to help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints.
The partnership allows Green Flag users to access Rightcharge via the Green Flag app and quickly find the right charge point using Rightcharge’s recommendation engine.
Rightcharge supports EV drivers to install charging points and switch tariffs, allowing drivers to choose from a range of home chargepoints from a network of over 100 installers, paying for the services through Rightcharge.
Rightcharge’s Installer Management System, ‘Flow’, manages and monitors the process of chargepoint installation, and will give GreenFlag members a more efficient and structured way to decarbonise their homes.
The partnership will allow Green Flag customers to save around £434 a year on average by using a smart charger that automatically schedules charging for when electricity prices are cheapest.
Green Flag customers can also save on average £434 a year on energy bills and charge using electricity that is around 25% cleaner than that consumed during peak hours, by opting for a smart charger that automatically schedules charging for when it is cheapest and most sustainable.
With petrol and diesel cars due to be banned from 2030, the number of EVs on UK roads is increasing, with more than 1,250,500 at the end of April 2023. However, there have been concerns that the number of charging points is not keeping pace with demand.
Charlie Cook, chief executive of Rightcharge said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with GreenFlag to make EV charging easier, cleaner, cheaper and more accessible for even more drivers. We’re excited to build this relationship to create a greener, more sustainable future for Britain.”
Katie Lomas, managing director of Green Flag said: “EV ownership continues to rise in popularity amongst our customers and Rightcharge is the go-to site for drivers looking for recommendations around their home EV charging. This partnership allows us to combine our expertise to better provide a seamless driving and charging experience for our customers.”
According to a recent survey, British consumers increasingly value homes with clean technology like home EV chargepoints, and research by Comparethemarket projects that the UK is expected to see a 13% increase in EV adoption in 2023.
Over 2,000 new EV chargepoints were installed in March and April 2023, according to ZapMap, and there was an 8% increase in EV charge points in Q1 2023.. However, A recent study by the RAC suggests that the UK is “not on track” to meet its target of having six or more rapid or ultra-rapid EV chargers at every motorway service in England by the end of 2023.