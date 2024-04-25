RWE launches pre-application consultation for Pembroke Green Hydrogen 

RWE is progressing its plan to develop a green hydrogen production facility in Pembroke, to be used to decarbonise local industry in South Wales.
The plant – planned for land adjacent to Pembroke Power Station – will consist of a circa 110Mwe electrolyser plant that will produce around two tonnes of hydrogen an hour and a pipeline running west to connect to nearby industry.
RWE is asking the community for their views on the plans. Consultation on the plan launched on 22 April and will end on 20 May. Once operational, the site will produce two metric tonnes of hydrogen every hour with oxygen as the only significant by-product from the plant.
Hydrogen generated at RWE Pembroke Green Hydrogen will reduce local CO2 emissions by roughly 93,000 tonnes annually by displacing fossil fuel consumption in local industrial activities.
Hydrogen central to RWE decarbonisation plans
RWE Pembroke Green Hydrogen could be part of RWE’s vision for a Pembroke Net Zero Centre, a new hub of low-carbon innovation and clean energy generation at its power station site.
As part of RWE’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2040, the company is looking to decarbonise current power station operations as well as investing in new technologies at the site, including hydrogen, battery energy storage systems and floating offshore wind.
The ambitions hinge on Pembrokeshire’s local energy heritage and safeguarding existing jobs at the site, while delivering significant local economic investment and creating new jobs.
Commenting on the wider vision for Pembroke Net Zero Centre, Richard Little, Pembroke Net Zero Centre director, said: “Green hydrogen generation is the first of three new technologies coming forward at RWE’s Pembroke Power Station site, forming our vision for Pembroke Net Zero Centre. These technologies will each play a unique role in supporting Wales’ pathway to net zero.
“We strongly encourage the community to get involved in the consultation process, to learn more about our proposals for green hydrogen technology, our wider ambitions for Pembroke Net Zero Centre, and to have their say on the proposals.”
The UK government is working towards its target to deliver 6GW of green hydrogen production capacity by 2030 and South Wales has been identified as a suitable location. On 26 February it announced £21 million in funding to support seven hydrogen projects with a potential capacity of 800MW.