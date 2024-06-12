Scania launches new company targeting 40,000 EV chargepoint installations by 2030

Swedish automotive giant Scania announced yesterday (11 June) the formation of Erinion, a new company specialising in private and semi-public electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.
The new company will initially establish its market presence in Sweden, Norway, the UK, the Netherlands, France and Germany before it mobilises for a global expansion.
According to Scania, 230,000 electric trucks are projected to be on European roads by 2030. To support this growth, Erinion plans to install at least 40,000 chargepoints at customer locations by 2030.
Erinion’s solutions aim to enable customers to smoothly transition to zero-emission fleets. This will be a key factor in fulfilling Scania’s stated ambition for 50% of its sales volume in Europe to be electric by 2030.
“With our solution, customers get peace of mind and can focus on their core business, while a specialised charging unit takes care of the hardware, software, financing and operational services required to operate charging at scale with superior quality and cost efficiency,” said Jonas Hernlund, head of energy and infrastructure at Scania Group.
Scotland moves forward with Zero Emission Truck Taskforce
In the UK, the decarbonisation of road transportation remains a crucial aspect of the energy transition. Central to this is converting heavy-good vehicles (HGVs) to low-carbon alternatives.
To aid this, in March 2024, Transport Scotland released the HGV Decarbonisation Pathway for its Zero Emission Truck Taskforce, aiming to electrify Scotland’s HGV fleets.
Three meetings took place, the first establishing consensus on the areas for action and the second exploring the infrastructure required to create and provide sufficient charging and the information needing to be shared.
Finally, the third and most recent meeting discussed emerging business models and growing the sector’s confidence.