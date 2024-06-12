News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 12, 2024

Scania launches new company targeting 40,000 EV chargepoint installations by 2030

By George Heynes
Ernion is targeting 40,000 EV chargers by 2030. Image: Scania.
Ernion is targeting 40,000 EV chargers by 2030. Image: Scania.

Swedish automotive giant Scania announced yesterday (11 June) the formation of Erinion, a new company specialising in private and semi-public electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

The new company will initially establish its market presence in Sweden, Norway, the UK, the Netherlands, France and Germany before it mobilises for a global expansion.

According to Scania, 230,000 electric trucks are projected to be on European roads by 2030. To support this growth, Erinion plans to install at least 40,000 chargepoints at customer locations by 2030. 

Erinion’s solutions aim to enable customers to smoothly transition to zero-emission fleets. This will be a key factor in fulfilling Scania’s stated ambition for 50% of its sales volume in Europe to be electric by 2030.

“With our solution, customers get peace of mind and can focus on their core business, while a specialised charging unit takes care of the hardware, software, financing and operational services required to operate charging at scale with superior quality and cost efficiency,” said Jonas Hernlund, head of energy and infrastructure at Scania Group. 

Scotland moves forward with Zero Emission Truck Taskforce

In the UK, the decarbonisation of road transportation remains a crucial aspect of the energy transition. Central to this is converting heavy-good vehicles (HGVs) to low-carbon alternatives.

To aid this, in March 2024, Transport Scotland released the HGV Decarbonisation Pathway for its Zero Emission Truck Taskforce, aiming to electrify Scotland’s HGV fleets.

Three meetings took place, the first establishing consensus on the areas for action and the second exploring the infrastructure required to create and provide sufficient charging and the information needing to be shared.

Finally, the third and most recent meeting discussed emerging business models and growing the sector’s confidence.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2024

1 October 2024
London, UK
Join us for the reimagined EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit (previously EV World Congress); your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This newly-branded Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

21 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
battery electric trucks, electric trucks, Erinion, ev charging, ev charging infrastructure, hgv, scania
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Offshore wind turbine

Report: the UK will miss its 2030 offshore wind target by a generation

Hinkley-T-pylon-NG

UK capacity surplus up in Early Winter Outlook, but risks and ‘tight days’ remain

westminster_with_2_degree_rise_credit_climate_central

Clean energy industry calls for planning reform, investment incentives from next government

Gresham House's Glassenbury battery storage system. Image: Gresham House

Octopus Energy grows VPP to 1.5GW with Gresham House fund BESS tolling deal

A tree and a plyon covered in snow

ESO winds down Demand Flexibility Service for coming winter

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.