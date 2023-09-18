Scottish council to introduce EV public charging tariffs

East Dunbartonshire Council has announced it will introduce a tariff for all council-owned electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints.
The tariff will operate across all 17 of the council-owned chargepoints across East Dunbartonshire, to the north of Glasgow, and will be imposed on 2 October 2023.
At a meeting of the Council’s Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets committee on 22 June, the new tariff was set at 40p/kWh for slow and fast chargepoints, and 70p/kWh for rapid chargepoints.
Following funding from Transport Scotland towards the installation and initial maintenance, usage of the chargepoints has hitherto been subsidised by the council in order to bolster EV uptake.
A maximum stay of one hour will also be implemented for rapid chargepoints, with a £30 overstay charge penalty.
“It’s fantastic that the usage of electric vehicles has risen so much in East Dunbartonshire in just a few years. The council subsidising these costs until now has played a huge part in encouraging people to use electric vehicles,” said councillor Pamela Marshall, vice convenor.
“Now that usage has significantly increased it was important that we looked at ways to allow the council to cover costs and ensure that other services would not be impacted. By introducing this tariff – which brings us in line with other councils across the country – we can recover the cost of energy and simultaneously ensure effective maintenance of the points for our residents and visitors.”
