News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
September 18, 2023

Scottish council to introduce EV public charging tariffs

By Lena Dias Martins
The report found that the main deterrent for buying EVs for respondents was purchase price at 70%
Usage of the chargepoints has hitherto been subsidised by the council in order to bolster EV uptake. Image: Pixabay.

East Dunbartonshire Council has announced it will introduce a tariff for all council-owned electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints.

The tariff will operate across all 17 of the council-owned chargepoints across East Dunbartonshire, to the north of Glasgow, and will be imposed on 2 October 2023.

At a meeting of the Council’s Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets committee on 22 June, the new tariff was set at 40p/kWh for slow and fast chargepoints, and 70p/kWh for rapid chargepoints.

Following funding from Transport Scotland towards the installation and initial maintenance, usage of the chargepoints has hitherto been subsidised by the council in order to bolster EV uptake.

A maximum stay of one hour will also be implemented for rapid chargepoints, with a £30 overstay charge penalty.

“It’s fantastic that the usage of electric vehicles has risen so much in East Dunbartonshire in just a few years. The council subsidising these costs until now has played a huge part in encouraging people to use electric vehicles,” said councillor Pamela Marshall, vice convenor.

“Now that usage has significantly increased it was important that we looked at ways to allow the council to cover costs and ensure that other services would not be impacted. By introducing this tariff – which brings us in line with other councils across the country – we can recover the cost of energy and simultaneously ensure effective maintenance of the points for our residents and visitors.”

Current± recently compiled a list of EV charging tariffs, which can be found here.

Tags
decarbonisation, electric vehicles, ev charging, ev charging tariffs, evs, scotland
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
UK EV market entering ‘new phase’, says SMMT. Image: Goran Horvat (Pixabay).

UK EV market entering ‘new phase’, says SMMT

The report found that the main deterrent for buying EVs for respondents was purchase price at 70%

Scottish council to introduce EV public charging tariffs

Kittiwake in flight at Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm. Image: Vattenfall

Vattenfall trials Spoor AI tech to monitor seabirds’ interaction with offshore wind

Geoquip selected to support 3GW MarramWind project. Image: MarramWind.

Geoquip selected to support 3GW MarramWind project

windmill-2222471

New report urges UK energy market ‘evolution rather than revolution’

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.