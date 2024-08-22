Second-generation smart meters hit milestone 20 million installations

The Data Communications Company (DCC) has announced that the UK’s smart meter network has hit a new milestone, with 20 million second-generation (SMETS2) smart meters now installed across the country.
The DCC, which manages the UK’s smart meter connectivity services, revealed that the landmark 20 millionth installation was made by British Gas on 15 August at a home in Chichester.
SMETS2 meters have been installed as standard since 2018; unlike first-generation meters, they allow consumers to switch energy suppliers seamlessly because they are connected to the DCC’s nationwide smart meter network.
Penny Brown, chief operating officer at DCC, commented: “I’m delighted that we’ve now reached another key milestone in the smart meter roll-out, with 20 million second-generation meters now connected to our network, giving a combined total of just under 32 million SMETS1 and SMETS2 on the wall.”
“Thanks goes to all of our customers and suppliers, by working together we are bringing the benefits of smart meters to more homes and small businesses than ever before. Having a smart meter enables consumers to manage their energy usage and save money, whilst providing energy suppliers and DNOs with insight into network performance and consumption, which promotes innovation, flexibility and a smarter, greener energy system.”
Louise Dickinson, head of smart rollout and policy at British Gas added: “We are incredibly proud of every smart meter installed for our customers and are pleased to be part of this exciting SMETS2 milestone.”
“We know the smart meter network is a critical part of the nation’s energy infrastructure to deliver net zero, as well as making it easier for customers to access innovative, flexible tariffs that could save them money and we’re pleased to continue to be delivering these opportunities for more customers alongside DCC.”
Smart meter installations still behind other nations
The latest data from ElectraLink has revealed that across the UK, smart meter installations jumped 17% between June and July of this year. UK smart meter installations have hit 1.39 million so far this year, up from the 1.36 million installed between January and July of 2023.
However, previous stats from ElectraLink have shown that smart meter installations in the UK are generally on a downward trend, with June 2024 seeing a 15% decline in installations year-on-year.
Research firm LCP Delta has found that the UK is far behind many EU nations on smart meter rollout, a fact attributed to the UK’s choice to pursue a retailer-led approach for the rollout as opposed to the legally-mandated approach favoured by much of the EU.