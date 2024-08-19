News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
August 19, 2024

Smart meter installations jump 17% in July

By Kit Million Ross
A smart meter on a kitchen side
30,000 more smart meters were installed than the previous month. Image: British Gas

The latest data from ElectraLink has revealed that UK-wide smart meter installations have had a surprising rise in July, with 30,000 more meters installed than the previous month.

Smart meter installations hit 208,000 last month, 17% more than June 2024’s figure and only slightly less than July 2023’s 210,000 installations. So far this year, smart meter installations have reached 1.39 million, a little ahead of the 1.36 million installations completed between January and July 2023.

The top three UK regions for smart meter installations last month were east England with 27,000 installations, southern England with 21,000, and the east Midlands with 20,000. These three regions also topped the ratings the previous month.

Smart meter installations across the UK over time. Image: ElectraLink

The increase in smart meter uptake bucks the previous trend of falling rates. ElectraLink statistics released last month show that smart meter installations have fallen by 15% year on year.

Data from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) released at the end of May this year revealed that 35.5 million smart and advanced meters were in operation in homes and small businesses throughout the UK, with 62% of all electricity meters now using the latest technology. The next quarterly update to these figures is due to be released by DESNZ on 29 August.

UK is falling behind on smart meters

Recent projections from research firm LCP Delta have revealed that the UK is far behind many EU nations on smart meter rollout.

While the UK has made far more progress than Germany on smart meter uptake, Italy, France and Spain have significantly higher rates of installations. While multiple reasons have been suggested for this, including the UK’s small number of qualified smart meter installers, much of the success of the EU rollout has been put down to legal mandates for smart meter installation.

Unlike the UK, where the smart meter programme has been largely retailer-led, Spain, Italy, and France have government-mandated rollout programmes. Germany has recently introduced its own smart meter mandate, with uptake expected to increase as a result.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America 2024

7 October 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
The Battery Show and EVT Expo is moving! Now entering its 14th year, North America’s largest advanced battery event will take over Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit this October. Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. More than 19,000 attendees are expected to take advantage of four full days of educational sessions, networking opportunities and, of course, explore the latest market innovations from over 1,150 exhibitors across one of the world’s largest battery technology trade shows. Become part of this great event!
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, ElectraLink, energy efficiency, Energy Usage, smart meters, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a wind turbine shot from a low angle with an Octopus Energy logo on it

Octopus Energy launches free electricity sessions to aid grid balancing

A pylon with the sun setting behind it.

Will the changes to NPPF bring a step change in battery storage?

A 3D render of the proposed hydrogen facility.

Innovate UK awards funding for Welsh offshore green hydrogen project

a cross section of an electricity interconnector cable, held by a person in a high vis vest

Ofgem signs off on £3.4 billion 2GW electricity ‘superhighway’

Render of Rowan Digital Infrastructure’s Frederick Data Centre facility.

Quinbrook & UPP partner for Rowan Digital Infrastructure co-investment

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.