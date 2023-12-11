With the solar sector expected to play a pivotal role in the UK’s net zero journey, it is important to explore some of the key technologies and topics that will mould the industry in the future.
One of the central topics that will be explored is the concept of Virtual Power Plants (VPP) and their role in providing power to the grid through the Demand Flexibility Service (DFS). The VPP model represents a paradigm shift in energy distribution.
The webinar will also delve into the implications of G100 and Issue 2 2022 Amendment 2. These industry standards and regulatory updates are critical in shaping the solar sector’s trajectory and attendees can expect an in-depth analysis of the amendments, exploring their impact on solar technology, product development, and compliance.
SolarEdge will also explore the integration of direct current (DC) in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. As the automotive industry undergoes a transformative shift towards electrification, the role of solar energy in powering EV charging stations becomes increasingly significant.
In our latest webinar, we speak to Jason Kirrage, technical marketing manager at SolarEdge, on the use of VPP for DFS, the implications of G100 and Issue 2 2022 Amendment 2 and the challenges and opportunities associated with DC integration.
The 45-minute SolarEdge on the future of the solar industry webinarwill run at 11am GMT on Thursday 18 January.
Find out more and register for the webinar here.