News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 8, 2025

SolarEdge Technologies launches integrated solar EV charging solution

By Molly Green
The company claims that beta customers of the package reported a 70% reduction in EV charging costs as a result of the system. Image: SolarEdge.

SolarEdge Technologies, the smart energy tech arm of solar inverter manufacturer SolarEdge, has launched a solar-powered EV charging solution for businesses.

The SolarEdge ‘ONE for C&I’ includes an EV charger that is powered and controlled by an energy management system the company introduced after the acquisition of Wevo Energy, a software startup specialising in EV charging optimisation and management.

The energy management solution, targeting sites with large quantities of EV chargers such as apartment buildings, workplace carparks and public charging locations, joins the SolarEdge commercial and industrial (C&I) ecosystem for commercial-scale solar and storage solutions.

This enables businesses with SolarEdge solar systems can charge their EV fleet with ‘power-optimised’ solar energy. The company claims that beta customers of the package reported a 70% reduction in EV charging costs as a result of the system.

The ONE EV Charger is designed to maximise both solar self-consumption and use of excess solar. It is available for commercial applications and SolarEdge said that in Q3 2025 it will be for residential, too.

The EV charging solution combines customer-specific EV charging schedules and solar generation patterns with real-time grid electricity prices to autonomously calculate the most economical energy source to charge a fleet of EVs.

This approach to EV charging is not uncommon in the residential sector. Octopus Energy last week announced a new monthly subscription that offers consumers ‘unlimited’ smart EV charging for £30 a month. It schedules charging at times when demand is low and electricity is, as a result, cheaper.

SolarEdge’s new offer finds the cheapest available power source for fleet charging, be that solar generation, battery energy storage, or direct from the grid. In November last year, the company launched the SolarEdge Flexible Grid Services programme in partnership with software provider Axle Energy to allow owners of SolarEdge home battery energy storage systems (BESS) to join a virtual power plant (VPP) network.

SolarEdge CEO Shuki Nir said that, alongside other offerings, the launch of the EV charging technologies makes the company’s offering “an increasingly integrated energy ecosystem”.

Nir added: “The efficient integration of solar energy and public EV infrastructure is an important building block for more cost-effective and sustainable EV charging – after all, an EV fleet is only as clean as the energy that powers it.”

Other offerings in the market that utilise cheaper solar energy for EV charging include 3ti’s Papilio3, which integrates solar generation with EV charging for fleets. Each Papilio3 has three modular canopies that support 36 solar panels, as well as a battery storage capacity of up to 250kWh.

Using a combination of solar and main power, it can fast charge 12 EVs at 7kW, 11kW and 22kW simultaneously.

The UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) yesterday (7 May) launched a call for evidence into the benefits of installing solar PV arrays on carparks across the UK, which has a benefit in meeting Clean Power 2030 generation capacity targets as well as its uses in EV charging.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
business, electric vehicles, energy efficiency, ev charging, solar charging evs, solaredge, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
OEV-office

Octopus Energy launches £30 a month EV charging tariff

Dan McGrail at Innovation Zero

GB Energy board still considering ‘right places to go’

Solar Panels - Local Energy

Welsh government makes £10 million funding available for community energy projects

admin-ajax (12)

DESNZ, Ofgem seek industry feedback on energy code reforms

Image-3-e1727945375678

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025: ‘future-proofing an entire ecosystem’

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.