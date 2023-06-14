Songs and sunshine: Octopus Group breaks into Glastonbury and the US

Kraken Technologies – part of Octopus Energy Group – has signed its first US deal with energy market manager Tenaska Power Services (TPS).
Kraken is a cloud-based platform which offers end-to-end management of the whole energy supply chain including flexible energy device management and customer billing.
Offering a cost-to-serve of up to 40% less than other energy suppliers, according to the company, Kraken has partnered with many organisations such as E.On, Origin Tokyo Gas, Good Energy and Eni Plenitude.
Through these partnerships Kraken is active in 14 different countries including large parts of the EU, Japan, Australia – and now the US.
The collaboration with TPS will grant the energy market manager; “greater operational flexibility, enhance grid stability, and optimise its customers’ revenue streams in an increasingly dynamic energy landscape,” said Kraken.
“The products and services Kraken enables are the key to the cheap, green energy revolution. As our first US licensee, TPS will take decades of energy expertise and combine it with new cutting-edge technology to maximise the benefit of its customers’ assets while helping to balance the grid.
“With extreme weather events, increased electricity demand and the evolution of the smart grid to come, TPS is already leagues ahead in preparing for the energy grid of the future.”
Kraken is contracted to manage more than 6GW across 45,000 green energy assets at present; a figure the company has said is growing 30% month-on-month.
Glastonbury to gain a Octopus-powered microgrid
Earlier this week Octopus Energy also announced that is would supply a wind turbine to Glastonbury – ‘Glastonbury’s biggest fan’ – to provide sustainable power for the music festivals food stands.
The 20 metre tall turbine will be joined by solar panels and an energy storage battery to form a microgrid that is expected to produce up to 300kWh of energy a day.
The temporary structure was built in a day in William’s Green Field, near the pyramid stage. The turbine follows a long green Glastonbury tradition which has seen the Green fields area powered by solar, wind or pedal power since 1984.
Commenting on the new partnership, Greg Jackson founder and CEO of Octopus Energy Group said: “I am excited to be able to not only generate green energy at the Festival, but to work together for the long term too.”