SP Energy Networks, Energy System Catapult form partnership to support whole system thinking

Distribution network operator (DNO) SP Energy Networks has formed a strategic partnership with research and development centre Energy System Catapult to unlock whole system thinking.
The first project of this newly formed partnership will start in November with both companies implementing industry best practices into SP Energy Networks’ business alongside development and training tools to help the growth of whole systems in SP Energy Networks.
Together, the companies will work to identify approaches to support efficient investment in the electricity network and a just transition towards net zero for the DNO’s customers.
Nathaniel Bottrell, senior advisor – Whole Systems & Networks, at Energy Systems Catapult, said: “Whole System thinking allows us to uncover how changes in individual elements of the energy system, or the connections between them, will impact the broader system dynamics. Ensuring plans for evolving the future energy system to net zero will unlock opportunities and investments that accelerate the transformation of the UK’s energy system, to reduce carbon emissions, rapidly, in the most efficient and cost-effective way.”
The whole system approach will look into how physical assets and technologies need to integrate with policy, market and digital developments across energy technologies – heat, electricity and fuel – and sectors such as residential, commercial and industrial and transport.
Mark Goudie, whole system manager of SP Energy Networks, said: “Our mission is to unlock the full value of Whole System thinking, by collaborating not only with other electricity companies, but also key stakeholders including gas and water networks, innovators, network users, non-regulated companies, local areas and communities to ensure efficient investment in the electricity network and to achieve a just transition to net zero for customers.”