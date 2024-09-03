SP Energy Networks makes infrastructure investments for north Wales

SP Energy Networks is investing in local electricity networks in north Wales, which will benefit around 1,000 homes and businesses.
The £724,000 investment will go towards reconfiguring electricity networks between the towns of Betws-y-Coed and Pentrefoelas. These plans include installing 4km of new underground cables to reinforce part of the overhead line circuit. The works will begin this week and are set to continue until early 2025.
SP Energy Networks has committed to spend £100 million to improve the electricity network in north Wales between 2023 and 2028. SP Energy Networks notes that many people in the area have experienced periodic disruption over the past few years, something which SP Energy Networks’ investment aims to solve.
The company’s district general manager for north Wales, Andy Churchman, said: “This project will make a real difference for local people and provide them with a much more reliable and resilient electricity supply.
“The combination of ageing infrastructure and the impact of storms, gales and lightning means this section of the network has not served local people and communities as well as it should have, and I’m delighted we can now address that.
“We’ve gone above and beyond to find the best possible solution to address the localised network issues in this area, as well as preparing the network for growing electricity demand as people make greener choices in their daily lives.”
Grid upgrades across the nation
Further north, SP Energy Networks has made almost £20 million of grid infrastructure upgrades in the Scottish Highlands.
A £7 million upgrade was recently completed at the Brokencross Wind Farm, which included the installation of a collector substation that will feed wind energy into the wider grid network via the Coalburn Grid Substation.
Meanwhile, the network provider has invested a further £11 million into network infrastructure at the Elvanfoot substation, including the installation of two new transformers to boost the efficiency of the substation. These works are slated for completion in the final quarter of this year.