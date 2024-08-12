SSEN opens new Flexibility Market Platform with Electron

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution has successfully adopted the ElectronConnect Flexibility Market Platform (FMP) today (12 August) and launched the first of a new round of flexibility auctions.
Today’s launch follows news in May that Electron and SSEN had agreed a three-year partnership, allowing SSEN to use the ElectronConnect FMP to boost its reach in the Flexibility Service Provider (FSP) market.
SSEN’s flexibility market manager, Catherine Winning, said: “We’re always looking for ways to raise our profile in the flex arena and reach new audiences, and so it’s great to now be using the ElectronConnect platform, as this will expand our markets and see us run more auctions.
“Today has seen us kick off the new season of flex auctions. This is all exciting for us, as flexibility plays such a key role in enabling the transition to net zero in a cost-effective way—quickly and effectively maximising the capacity of our existing network.
SSEN’s next round of flexibility auctions is set to take place in early September, with plans for an additional auction each month throughout autumn and winter.
Electron’s chief commercial officer Chris Broadhurst added: “The launch of the first live auctions on ElectronConnect for SSEN Distribution is a fantastic milestone. With 5GW of flexibility targeted by 2028, SSEN has a clear vision for flexibility at scale, and Electron is proud to be partnering with SSEN to help make this vision a reality.
“As a flexibility market platform provider, our job is to maximise the volume and value of flexibility – this means more markets, running more often, and in a more connected way. We’re excited to work with SSEN and Flexibility Service Providers to drive this forward, together.”
Electron’s growing presence in UK flexibility space
This is not the first time Electron has partnered with a power distributor in the UK in recent months.
In April, National Grid’s Distribution System Operator (DSO) announced that it had joined forces with Electron to integrate ElectronConnect with the DSO’s Market Gateway, in an effort to increase uptake of flexibility services across National Grid’s distribution network.