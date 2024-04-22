News
April 22, 2024

National Grid, Electron partner on improving flexibility services

By Ottilie Von Henning
National Grid Network Wires
National Grid and Electron partner to improve both operators' flexibility services. Image: National Grid

National Grid has announced its partnership with flexibility services platform Electron to increase the volume of flexibility for both system operators and flexibility service providers (FSPs).

The collaboration between National Grid’s Distribution System Operator (DSO) and Electron will see Electron integrate its next-generation flexibility market platform, ElectronConnect, with the DSO’s Market Gateway.

The aim is to make it easier and more valuable for FSPs to participate in flexibility, ultimately increasing adoption across National Grid’s electricity distribution network.

Depending on the rewards offered by their supplier, customers who participate in flexibility can potentially benefit from lower energy bills.

Jo-Jo Hubbard, Electron CEO and co-founder, said: “We are excited to partner with National Grid to help extend the volume and value of flexibility delivered into its distribution network.

“National Grid’s Market Gateway is a unique solution, standardising key steps on the flexibility journey, simplifying FSP participation and promoting interoperability between market platforms.”

Helen Sawdon, flexibility commercial manager at National Grid DSO, said: “Our flexibility partnership with Electron is our latest step in making participation in distribution network flexibility more accessible for a wider range of customers.”

In the run up

This news closely follows National Grid’s unveiling of a two-year action plan and expanded revenue stacking for flexibility services.

In 2024, the DSO plans to introduce short-term local forecasting using weather data. This will help in making flexibility dispatch decisions and curtailment modelling more accurate.

Additionally, the DSO aims to expand the scope of its Planning Regional Infrastructure in a Digital Environment (PRIDE) project, which aims to provide digital support to more local authorities as they prepare their Local Area Energy Plans (LAEPs).

The system operator will also begin publishing weekly dispatch data, digitalise its trading function, introduce day-ahead flexibility competitions and expand revenue stacking.

Moreover, National Grid and Octopus Energy launched a new trial in September 2023 to use electric vehicles (EVs) to help balance Britain’s electricity grid.

Initiated via Power Responsive, a programme operated by the ESO to encourage participation from energy users and industry, the trial will allow households with smart EV charging capability to adapt their charging habits in response to instructions sent from the ESO.

The trial proved very successful, and an Octopus analysis published in March 2024 hinted that the integration could reduce system costs by almost £100 million.

