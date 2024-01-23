The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

January 23, 2024

Storm Isha sees GB wind generation jumps to over 50% on Sunday

By Lena Dias Martins
Sunday also represented the second time in January to see wind replace gas in supplying the majority of Britain's electricity mix. Image: The West of Orkney Windfarm.

With gusts of 99mph recorded by the Met Office on Sunday evening (21 January) wind generation in Britain increased to more than 50% of generation.

This jump was shown through National Grid ESO’s (ESO) GB electricity mix data, as published on X, which showed that wind produced 26.5% of Britain’s electricity mix on Thursday (18 January) but leapt to 56.7% on Sunday (21 January).

According to ESO data, Sunday also represented the second time in January that wind replaced gas in supplying the majority of Britain’s electricity mix – the first being on 15 January.

Graph: Solar Media.

As illustrated by the graph above, the vault in wind generation coincided with a significant drop in gas’ share of Britain’s electricity mix – which had hitherto been hovering around a rough average of 51% – to drop to 16.7% – less than half the previous low of 37.2% recorded on 15 January.

Imports also rose to a new high this month on Sunday making up 11.2% of Britain’s electricity mix, up from 2.3% on 18 January and beating the previous high of 8.6% on 13 January.

Wind continues to be Britain’s renewable powerhouse, becoming the second largest contributor to Britain’s electricity mix in 2023 at 29.4%, beaten by gas by only 2.6%.

decarbonisation, Renewables, wind generation
