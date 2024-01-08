Britain’s 2023 electricity mix in review

With December crowned Britain’s greenest energy month of the year, Current± reviews the nation’s electricity mix in 2023.
In a post on X, National Grid ESO confirmed that December experienced the cleanest energy mix of any other month that year, with wind providing 41.2% of the nation’s electricity overall, peaking at 56% between 8:00 and 8:30 on 21 December.
This time period also saw a new wind record of 21.8GW, beating its previous record of 21.62GW set in January.
In total, electricity generated on December had a carbon intensity average of 122gCO2/kWh, the lowest of that year.
According to the ESO, the high wind levels throughout December meant that 60% of the UK’s electricity came from low-carbon sources, peaking at 87% on 28 December at 14:00.
Following this success, Current± uses National Grid ESO’s monthly electricity statistics to look back on how Britain’s electricity mix changed throughout 2023.
Gas remains Britain’s primary energy source
Overall, gas produced the majority of Britain’s electricity for 9 months within the year, beaten only by wind in January, October and December.
December 2023 also saw the second lowest input from gas at 25.8%, almost half of the electricity produced by wind in the same month.
Contrarily June saw the the most gas-intensive electricity mix, with the fossil fuel producing 36.9% of Britain’s electricity, and the lowest input from wind at 19.2%.
Despite gas maintaining the majority of Britain’s electricity mix last year, recent analysis from Carbon Brief revealed that electricity generated by fossil fuels in 2023 fell by 22% year-on-year to the lowest level since 1957.
In total fossil fuels made up 33% of Britain’s electricity mix in 2023, 31% (98TWh) specifically made up by gas.
Carbon Brief attributed the decline of fossil fuels to two factors: renewables increasing sixfold (by 113TWh) from 2008, and reduced electricity demand, which decreased by 21% (83TWh) since 2008.
Wind and imports: an inverse relationship
The share of electricity mix taken by imports is inversely correlated with the amount of electricity produced by wind, for the majority of the year.
For example, the highest share imports experienced was in May at 18.3%, which coincidentally was the second lowest share experienced by wind (19.6%). Only June saw a lower share than this for wind at 19.2%
December on the other hand saw the reverse with the highest share of wind experienced (41.2%) alongside the lowest share gained by imports (7.1%).
This inverse relationship is a real-time example of how increasing renewables can decrease Britain’s reliance on international markets.