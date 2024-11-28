The journey to fleet decarbonisation: a data driven approach 

Owen Mabbott, head of solutions at fleet management firm Omility, explores the data points that support fleet electrification.
The growth of electric fleets in the UK is expected to accelerate significantly over the next decade, driven by legislation and market demand. Decarbonisation strategies are, therefore, pivotal in ensuring fleets smoothly transition to electric vehicles (EVs).
Leveraging existing driving data via sources such as telematics and accurately calculating equivalent energy requirements, decarbonisation plans can be formulated to derive suitable alternative vehicles along with required charging/grid infrastructure and cost/emission impacts.
Analysis of existing fleet
Fleet decarbonisation plans should begin by identifying existing operational needs. The scope of this baseline analysis should include, but is not limited to, journeys the vehicles are completing (distances, locations visited, routes, etc.), operational days/times of the vehicle, depot/parking locations, fuel consumption and payload.
Subsequently, an operational timetable and profile can be built for each vehicle to provide a clear understanding of usage patterns and behaviour. In order to accurately support this analysis of the existing fleet, a data driven approach is integral. Telematics data should be leveraged to reliably and efficiently deliver results.
Energy calculations
Whilst some decarbonisation plans do range-based calculations by comparing existing vehicle mileage to that of similar EVs on the market, there are a number of variables to consider with EVs, such as weather, vehicle payload and road topography, which compromise the reliability of this approach. An improved alternative is to perform energy calculations for routes conducted by the existing fleet to ascertain the equivalent energy required.
This approach uses physics-based modelling to identify vehicle efficiencies specific to each trip within a given operation, ensuring topography, road speeds, weather, and other route-specific information are included. By providing a detailed understanding of the available energy within a vehicle during different times and points along a route, it enables a more accurate evaluation of optimum charging opportunities and range assurance.
Battery sizing
Upon deriving route energy requirements, the next step in a decarbonisation plan should be identifying the appropriate battery size for alternative vehicles. The battery sizing process works by comparing the energy needed (as per the energy calculations) vs. the operational schedule, taking into consideration factors such as the desired lifetime of the vehicle, degradation, state of charge limits/recommendations and surplus energy.
The battery sizing assessment confirms how many routes would be feasible against the batteries’ capabilities in suitability matched vehicles, factoring in the previously identified considerations. Battery sizing should look at both existing and prospective specifications, given continuous advancements in the market.
Charging requirements and ratios
Once the appropriate battery sizes are identified, the decarbonisation plan’s next step is to determine the charging infrastructure needed and the corresponding ratios. By experimenting with different charger power ratings available on the market, the optimal power can be identified to charge vehicles at their required locations (e.g. depot, home), considering the operational schedule and energy tariff costs.
In many instances not every vehicle requires a charger to be purchased and not every existing vehicle needs to be replaced. This point is also applicable to fleets undertaking a phased approach with their decarbonisation journey. Therefore, ratio planning is vital to ensure unnecessary procurement is avoided.
Energy consumption
The next step of a decarbonisation plan is to analyse the energy consumption required, calculating daily usage and peak demands to charge the proposed vehicles at each of the locations. Experimenting with managed/unmanaged charging situations should also form part of the equation. Unlike unmanaged charging, managed charging provides a more dynamic system to maximise efficiency through balancing factors such as costs, energy demands and driver schedules.
At locations where many vehicles reside, a managed charging scenario may reduce the number of chargers needed and subsequently result in cost efficiencies. Energy tariffs may also exist that make charging at certain times more effective (like off-peak rates). All of this should be factored into the decarbonisation plan, in addition to other existing/planned infrastructure already supporting net zero initiatives.
Financial and emission analysis
With a completed analysis, proposed vehicle/infrastructure costs should be calculated along with energy tariff expenditure to determine the overall capital and operational costs to be expected from future operations. These cost estimates should also incorporate known grants and funding along with total cost of ownership topics such as servicing and insurance. A comparison between the existing fleet expenditure vs the newly proposed fleet should be made to determine the return on investment. Financial analysis should reflect phased approaches like scaling to EVs over a defined pseriod of time to accurately demonstrate the economics of the business case.
Beyond financial analysis, the potential CO2 reductions which can be achieved through the alternative fleet should also be calculated so companies can understand the impact on footprint through following the decarbonisation plan. Through the analysis performed of the existing fleet, comparisons can be made to understand the emission savings possible.
Delivering a plan
Whilst traditionally decarbonisation plans have been delivered by consultants through reports, this can be deemed as a more static approach making it challenging to dynamically adapt to changes in the business and market (e.g. demands for more/less vehicles, newer vehicle models). An updated approach is to provide decarbonisation plans via software so fleets can interact with the strategy and update input variables dynamically when needed. This, therefore, provides fleets with flexibility on their journey to decarbonisation and also reduces the need for further costs, such as additional consultancy.
A decarbonisation plan is critical to supporting fleets on their electrification journey and should provide a solid business case for electrification. Using a data-driven approach in assessing the existing fleet’s operation can create an effective baseline to ensure alternative vehicles and charging infrastructure meet operational needs. Performing energy-based calculations over range-based calculations means a number of factors are considered, from weather to road topography, to ensure replacement electric vehicles will be fit for purpose.
With software capabilities now becoming more integral to decarbonisation plans, it presents the opportunity for fleets to dynamically change inputs and minimise costs.