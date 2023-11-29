The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
November 29, 2023

TotalEnergies acquires minority stake in Xlinks via a £20 million investment

By George Heynes
Xlinks will utilise wind and solar technology in Morocco to provide the UK with 3.6GW. Image: Xlinks.
Xlinks will utilise wind and solar technology in Morocco to provide the UK with 3.6GW. Image: Xlinks.

French energy giant TotalEnergies has acquired a minority stake in the UK-Morocco subsea interconnector project Xlinks via a £20 million investment.

TotalEnergies joins fellow investors Octopus Energy and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) who acquired stakes in April 2023.

Xlinks is developing a subsea megaproject aiming to connect the UK to a 10.5GW facility of solar and wind farms in Morocco. The site will also include 5GW/20GWh of battery energy storage.

The electricity generated from the site – which is to be located in Morocco’s Guelmim Oued Noun region – is to be exported to Britain via four 3,800km high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cables.

The magnitude of this development saw the UK government deem the project a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) back in October.

Vincent Stoquart, senior vice-president of renewables at TotalEnergies, said: “We are delighted to join the Xlinks project and its other investors to support the development of such a pioneering and ambitious endeavor. This innovative project will benefit from our track record in developing large and complex integrated energy projects.”

The Xlinks project is expected to cost in the region of £18 billion and, upon completion in 2030, will have an export potential of 3.6GW – around 8% of the UK’s electricity needs.

Simon Morrish, CEO of Xlinks, said: “We are excited to welcome Europe’s largest energy company to be a part of our ambitious vision to foster long distance power exchanges through this iconic partnership with the UK and Morocco.

“TotalEnergies’ investment goes far beyond capital, providing a rare combination of expertise in areas that meet the unique challenges we face. This marks a highly successful end to 2023 and will give us an even greater impetus to achieve our goals as we enter 2024.” 

In 2021, Current± caught up with Xlinks’ CEO Simon Morrish to discuss how the project is an “overwhelmingly compelling solution” to the UK’s need for baseload power.

Tags
business, decarbonisation, market, octopus energy, Renewables, Taqa, TotalEnergies, xlinks
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
flame-g1bfbf8b65_1920

6.5 million face fuel poverty as households struggle in ‘vicious cycle’

Xlinks will utilise wind and solar technology in Morocco to provide the UK with 3.6GW. Image: Xlinks.

TotalEnergies acquires minority stake in Xlinks via a £20 million investment

12ElectricityControlCentreScreen (1)

First DFS event this winter takes place tonight

The panel discussed the topic on the first day of the London EV Show 2023. Image: Solar Media.

Switching mentalities to address remaining barriers to the EV transition

EDF's Teeside offshore wind farm. Image: EDF.

UK offshore wind Industrial Growth Plan expected in early 2024

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.