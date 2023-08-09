Transport minister urged to consider RECHARGE UK report recommendations

Groups from the electric vehicle (EV) and chargepoint industry have written to transport minister Jesse Norman, calling for the implementation of RECHARGE UK’s recent report recommendations.
The REA (Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology), Zemo Partnership, FairCharge and The Climate Group signed the joint letter, saying that the recommendations of the Charging Forward to 2030 report would help the government to speed up the pace of charging infrastructure rollout.
The report provides a roadmap on how the industry can accelerate chargepoint deployment and keep pace with the growth of EV sales.
The letter calls for the promotion of local system flexibility with more battery storage and solar, prioritise chargepoints in connection queues, improve collaboration with local authorities, introduce a right to charge and the introduction of van and accessibility standards.
Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, chief executive of the REA said: “We are committed to playing our part in accelerating chargepoint deployment and fully recognise that achieving a successful chargepoint rollout will require actions from multiple stakeholders in the electric vehicle charging space. We look forward to working with the Department for Transport and Office for Zero Emission Vehicles in order to see these recommendations delivered.
“We firmly believe that the recommendations of this report provide the opportunity to reinvigorate the charge to net zero transport. This will help end criticism of the capability of charging infrastructure to meet future demand and directly address the geographic inequalities of charging infrastructure that are reported today.”
Andy Eastlake, chief executive of Zemo Partnership said: “Enhancing the skills base and improving resources in every area of planning, local authority, consumer communication and chargepoint installation will be critical for success. But it is clear, consistent and ambitious policy, developed through collaboration and driven from the centre – together with rapid delivery of the detailed recommendations of the RECHARGE report that will create the right environment for greater investment in net zero, by both companies and consumers.”
Quentin Willson, founder of FairCharge, said: “2023 has seen the largest number of charging connections ever and charge point operators have pledged a further £6 billion by 2030. The UK is in a global race to secure EV and charging investment, but we risk becoming last if we don’t have enough connections to support the many billions being spent by the likes of Tata, JLR, Ford, BMW and Stellantis. A word-class charging infrastructure will keep our UK car industry globally competitive. Building it as fast as we can is critical.”
The RECHARGE UK report also points out that a skills gap in the UK labour market threatens to delay the government’s targets.