ubitricity chosen by South West London councils to deploy 1,050 EV chargepoints

ubitricity has announced that it has been chosen by Richmond and Wandsworth councils to deploy and manage 1,050 electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints across the two boroughs.
The company, which is owned by Shell, will install and maintain the network of 5kW on street lamppost chargers which drivers will be able to pay for using debit or credit card or the Shell Recharge app.
ubitricity has a network of more than 7,000 public chargepoints already, and will roll out another 525 of them each in Wandsworth and Richmond.
The councils have asked residents to suggest charge point installation locations, which can be submitted via council websites.
Councillor Alexander Ehmann, chair of Richmond Council’s Transport and Air Quality Committee, said: “ “EVs are becoming more and more popular, with nearly two in every five new car sales being electric, but access to charging can be a barrier. Our residents often rely on cars due to the limited public transport network in South West London, so by expanding the charging network we hope that even more people will choose to go electric and help improve the air quality in our borough.
“For those who are wanting to try out an EV, the Zipcar Flex car club operating in the borough offers electric options. And for those who are having to scrap their car to comply with the ULEZ expansion, the Council is offering financial support for you to try car clubs through our Good Move Scheme.”
The rollout of EVs and their associated infrastructure is increasingly concentrating on drivers who do not have off-street parking available, and need on-street charging solutions. A lack of accessible public EV chargepoints is a common barrier to EV adoption.
Toby Butler, UK managing director at ubitricity, said: “The current surge in EV sales is driving increased demand for charging facilities, and this can create issues for drivers who don’t have access to off-street charging where they live. By expanding their EV charge point network to provide convenient facilities for both residents and businesses using electricity from 100% renewable sources, Richmond and Wandsworth Councils are making the transition to EV easier and helping give drivers the confidence to make the switch.”
The agreement has been procured through the On-street Residential Charge point Scheme (ORCS), a grant funding for local authorities to install residential on-street charge points. Through ORCS funding, local authorities can receive a grant covering up to 60% of residential charge point procurement and installation costs.
In 2021, Shell announced its ambition to install 50,000 ubitricity on-street electric vehicle (EV) charging posts across the UK by the end of 2025.