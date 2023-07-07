UK auto manufacturers increase renewable energy production by 4.7% as EV number soars

New data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has shown that renewable energy generated by UK auto manufacturers has reached 46GWh – an estimated 4.7% increase from last year.
The growth in renewable energy generation was attributed by SMMT to continued investment in on-site green energy infrastructure.
Increasing the use of renewable technologies has also seen UK automotive manufacturers shrink the carbon footprint of production to its “lowest level on record”, as emissions per vehicle made last year were reduced by 2.8%.
This data follows the SMMT’s Sustainability Report which showed that UK auto manufacturers have produced “record levels” of electric vehicle (EV) output.
Whilst EV output soars however, SMMT warned that battery production lags behind, with up to 90GWh of capacity required by 2030 to meet the UK’s EV manufacturing needs.
“Britain’s automotive industry is building record numbers of zero emission vehicles while cutting its carbon footprint to a record low. This double success has been delivered thanks to huge investments from manufacturers to decarbonise both their facilities and vehicles,” said Mike Hawes, SMMT’s chief executive.
“As demand for electric vehicles continues to grow at home and overseas, the UK can distinguish itself as a low-carbon manufacturing nation – but this depends on critical investment in gigafactories and the affordable, renewable energy needed to power them. The sector has made huge strides in recent years but there is much more to be done.”