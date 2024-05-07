‘Improving every month’: UK hits 60,000 public EV chargers milestone

New statistics from Zapmap show that the UK now has over 60,000 public electric vehicle (EV) charging points. As the installation rate continues to rise, this milestone comes just months after the 50,000 mark was reached in October 2023.
The figures from Zapmap show that, so far this year, an average of over 1,900 devices were installed monthly. Overall installation rates in the first four months of 2024 grew by almost 37% compared to the average across 2023.
The milestone of 60,000 was reached with the addition of a char.gy device in Streatham, London. The total figure, which hit 61,232 at the end of April, comprises a number of different types of public chargers: en-route charging, provision at destinations and lower-powered chargepoints on residential streets.
The number of residential chargepoints has increased 54% since April 2023. In the same period, the number of ultra-rapid devices – used for en-route charging – increased by 135%, bringing the total to 4,988 across the UK.
Melanie Shufflebotham, co-founder & COO at Zapmap, said: “It is great news for electric car drivers that not only the sheer number but also the variety of charging options are improving every month.”
Zapmap calculations suggest that, given the current rate of installation, the UK will likely reach 100,000 public charging devices by August 2025.
“It’s fantastic to see that the strong pace of charger installations we saw last year is already being exceeded in 2024,” said Jade Edwards, head of insight at Zapmap.
“With more than 135% growth in the number of the highest-powered chargers over the last year, and 343 high-powered charging hubs across the country at the end of April, the UK is well on the way to hitting 100,000 public charging devices in summer 2025.”
Taking into account devices that were decommissioned, 1,642 net new EV charging devices were added to the Zapmap database in April 2024. This was made up of 991 slow, 336 fast, and 315 rapid and ultra-rapid devices.
The number does not account for chargepoints installed at home or workplace locations – estimated to be over 700,000 – some of which may be available to the public in some form through community or visitor charging.
Geographically speaking, Greater London has the most EV chargepoints (19,834), followed by the South East (7,309) and Scotland (5,416).
Making EVs viable for everyone
Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed that April saw growth in new EV registrations for the 21st consecutive month. In December, for the first time in history, pure-electric cars outsold petrol vehicles. As uptake increases, ensuring infrastructure can support EV drivers is fundamental.
CEO of char.gy – the provider that installed the 60,000th charger – John Lewis, said: “The early usage statistics for the newly installed chargepoint indicate strong residential demand.
“When everyday charging is convenient and affordable, electric cars become a viable option for everyone. This is where we see on-street, hyper-local charging playing a crucial role. We look forward to partnering with more councils and developing networks that continue to accelerate the UK’s transition to electric vehicles.”