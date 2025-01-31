UK submits Nationally Determined Contribution committing to 81% emissions reduction

The UK’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) has been confirmed, committing to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% by 2035.
Under the Paris Agreement, involved nations submit an NDC to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) every 5 years ahead of the relevant Conference of the Parties (COP). NDCs covering the period 2031 to 2035 must be submitted by February 2025, ahead of COP30 in Brazil in November 2025.
At COP29 UK prime minister Keir Starmer announced the UK’s NDC target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 81% compared to 1990 levels, by 2035 (this excludes aviation and shipping, as advised by the Climate Change Committee). The official submission was made yesterday (30 January).
Notably, the UK has declared it will not rely on international carbon credits to meet its target, focusing instead on domestic actions (although the door is not completely closed and international carbon credits could be used as a last resort).
Achieving the NDC will encompass the national initiatives the UK is undergoing to transition to renewable energy sources, including its Carbon Budgets, electricity market reforms and re- and upskilling the workforce.
The government will release a plan outlining the policies needed to deliver carbon budgets 4-6 and the 2030 and 2035 NDCs.
Industry backs ambitious targets
When Starmer announced the NDC, it was met with support from the clean energy industry, heralded as “the sort of leadership the world is crying out for on climate” by climate solutions charity Ashden.
Commenting on the official confirmation of the NDC emissions pledge, Gareth Redmond-King, head of international programme at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) said: “This puts the UK in pole position to work with other leaders like COP hosts Brazil to get the world to net zero emissions, to avoid ever worsening extremes.
“But the NDC can also be an important part of the UK’s growth story. With trillions of dollars’ worth of investment in the global clean transition up for grabs, it’s countries that signal leadership who will reap the rewards of the jobs and growth. And with the net zero economy already worth over £70 billion to the UK, this announcement helps to cement its position in this global race.”
The official NDC document acknowledges consultation with non-state actors, including input from the Global Renewables Alliance (GRA), which is formed global bodies representing the clean technologies required for a net zero.
Head of government affairs at GRA, Louise Burrows, said the UK is setting an example, not only advancing its own clean energy future but also encouraging other governments to make similarly bold commitments.