University of Bradford, SSE Energy Solutions collaborate on green skills development

The University of Bradford has signed a strategic partnership with SSE Energy Solutions to train students and help the university reach its decarbonisation goals.
This partnership will take advantage of the expertise and resources of the two organisations to undertake research into green technologies, boost educational opportunities for students looking to break into green tech, and explore ways to help the university decarbonise its operations.
As part of this, the university will create a talent pool of students and graduates equipped with the necessary expertise to begin careers in the green energy industry. The strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also help to increase diversity within the green energy industry by creating more inclusive recruitment practices and providing students with opportunities to gain industry experience.
Professor Shirley Congdon, vice-chancellor of the University of Bradford, said: “We are delighted to sign this new partnership with SSE, which aims to develop further innovation of green technologies, something we feel passionate about at the university.
“We are committed to taking action on sustainability and decarbonisation on our own campus, whilst enabling the development of green skills, jobs and technologies, working closely with the West Yorkshire Mayoral Green Task Group.
“We are excited to establish this partnership and look forward to working with SSE on a range of green opportunities.”
Neil Kirkby, managing director of enterprise at SSE Energy Solutions, added: “Strategic collaborations like our agreement with the University of Bradford are crucial in driving the transition to a sustainable energy future. By utilising our combined expertise and resources, we can accelerate innovation, create skilled jobs, and unlock the potential of clean energy as a lever for regional growth.
“This partnership is a testament to the transformative power of collaboration in addressing the critical challenges of climate change and shaping a net zero future for generations to come. We invite other organisations to join us in this vital journey, and we look forward to further discussions on driving sustainable economic growth at the upcoming UK Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) in Leeds this week”.
Boosting skills for the green transition
Across the green energy industry, there is a dire need for training and skills initiatives to equip the next generation of green tech professionals.
A survey by the Energy Systems Catapult has revealed that 40% of businesses in the renewable energy sector have found it very difficult to hire data scientists with the right skills.
Meanwhile, a report released last year by the MCS Charitable Foundation revealed that the increased promotion of green apprenticeships is key to the UK achieving its net zero goals, noting that a “huge influx” of 15 to 25-year-olds is required to enter the green workforce in order to meet various renewable installation targets set for the 2030s.
Strategic partnerships like the one between the University of Bradford and SSE Energy Solutions are one way the industry is working with educational institutions to fill this growing skills gap, while the introduction of new apprenticeship programs, including one to train heat pump installers, is working to get new green technology professionals into the workforce as quickly as possible.