University of Warwick and Zest to provide 173 on-campus EV charging spaces

Zest, an investor-operator of public access electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, has partnered with the University of Warwick to provide 173 charging spaces in car parks across the campus.
Transport and mobility are one of the largest contributors to Warwick’s carbon emissions; the partnership is projected to save more than 15,000 tonnes of CO2. Work has already begun on what will be one of the UK’s largest university campus charging facilities, available to staff, students and visitors.
Islam Parvez, director of environmental sustainability at the University of Warwick, said: “Our goal is to reduce carbon emissions generated through all forms of transport and mobility, by providing greater choice and more sustainable forms of travel and opportunities to charge vehicles on campus.”
Zest will invest over £1.3 million across the 15-year agreement to provide and operate the EV charging facilities – the partnership will not cost the university.
Parvez added: “By working in partnership with Zest, we have been able to match our strong commitment to sustainability with real action. With charging spaces in the hundreds, drivers on campus will be reassured that switching to EV is a sustainable, desirable and convenient option.”
The partnership is one way the university is delivering on its ambition of centring sustainability in its operations, research and education. The project is owned by Warwick’s Estates team in collaboration with Warwick academics with transport-related expertise.
Warwick University’s academics work with industry and government to advise and develop green models of transport, and to trial solutions on campus, which also houses the National Automotive Innovation Centre.
Robin Heap, CEO at Zest, said: “With its deep expertise in automotive research and development, we are not surprised that the University of Warwick is taking the lead with a large-scale deployment of EV infrastructure.
“By providing abundant charging facilities now, more drivers will be encouraged to switch, with all of the climate decarbonisation and air quality benefits that go with it. We’re excited to see their positive effects, both on driver behaviours and in stimulating new automotive research.”