RAW Charging to introduce EV charging at five UK attractions

EV chargepoint operator RAW Charging has unveiled a new partnership with Merlin Entertainments to introduce EV charging at five UK attractions.
The attractions included in the deal are Thorpe Park, Chessington World of Adventures Resort, Alton Towers Resort, Warwick Castle and LEGOLAND Windsor Resort.
One of the key aspects of this agreement is the availability of EV chargers at attractions which will enable drivers to charge vehicles whilst exploring the venues. This is what is dubbed ‘destination chargers’ by the industry and could have a major impact on the adoption of EVs.
Discussing destination charging previously, RAW Charging stated that “in 2023, the UK will become more reliant on destination charging which is a convenient, affordable and reliable way for drivers to charge up whilst away from home”.
Across the attractions, chargers will be installed in the car parks for visitors to use, as well as at onsite hotels at selected sites to give guests the opportunity to charge overnight.
The agreements comes at a time when EV chargepoint installations are continuing to increase with mapping service Zapmap indicating that the rate of installations has increased by 82% since the first half of 2022.
In the first half of 2022, an average of 891 charge points were installed each month, a figure which has increased to 1,622 in the first half of 2023, an increase of 82%.
“Offering EV charging to our guests through our partnership with RAW Charging is exactly what we as an organisation should be doing to help make lower emission solutions accessible for the public,” said Dare Ilori, group sustainability director at Merlin Entertainments.
“Sustainability sits at the heart of Merlin Entertainments and as we continually grow and expand our attractions, we know that reducing carbon emissions is the right thing to do to protect our planet. We’re making headway in reducing our annual worldwide carbon emissions and by taking steps like this in installing EV charging hubs across the UK, we are taking action to help pave the way for a greener future and adding to the experience for our guests each year.”
RAW Charging has been exploring destination charging as part of a wider expansion plan. In late May, Current± reported that the organisation had agreed a contract with Exclusive Collection to install and operate EV chargers across a number of country house hotels and spas across the UK.
Other venues that had received EV chargers at the time of reporting included South Lodge and its spa in West Sussex, The Manor House hotel and golf club in Wiltshire and Lainston House hotel and Season Cookery School in Hampshire.
“RAW Charging is in the business of providing convenient and cost-effective charging to EV drivers visiting A-list destinations in the Leisure, Hospitality and Retail sectors,” said Jason Simpson, CEO of RAW Charging on the new agreement with Merlin Entertainments.
“Merlin Entertainments’ portfolio of world class attractions is as A-list as it gets and we’re delighted to work together in partnership to energise guests’ visits and deliver on everyone’s sustainability goals.”
In other news, Current± recently reported that RAW Charging recently launched a new ultra-rapid EV charging hub in Croydon consisting of four dual ultra-rapid Alpitronic 150kW chargers. This allows eight vehicles to charge simultaneously within 30 minutes.
Located just off Waddon Marsh Way, next to Valley Retail Park, ChargeYard is estimated to support 45% of EV drivers unable to charge at home with accessible and affordable charging.