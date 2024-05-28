Used EV sales driven up in ULEZ expansion areas

New data has revealed that sales of used electric vehicles (EVs) have risen in areas of London impacted by the recent expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).
Data from Marketcheck examined used EV sales in the three months before and after the ULEZ was expanded to include all London boroughs and found an 8% rise in used EV sales.
The ULEZ charge applies to anyone who drives a vehicle that doesn’t meet strict emissions standards, including most vehicles registered before 2005. Transport for London (TfL) promotes EVs as a good option for those who need to drive but want to avoid the £12.50 daily charge as they emit no nitrous oxide or CO2.
Alastair Campbell, Marketcheck UK, commented: “These figures show that ULEZ is having a demonstrable influence on the purchase decisions made by people living in postcodes affected by the expansion of the policy.
“Hybrid cars remain the most popular choice, but the data points to the increasing popularity of fully electric vehicles.”
The driving forces behind EV sales
Research by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) found that used EV sales are on the rise overall, making up a record 2.1% share of the used car market in Q1 2024. New EV sales are also continuing to rise; SMMT data from April showed that new EV registrations had risen for the 21st consecutive month.
A lack of charging stations has been perceived as a barrier by some looking to switch to an EV, with over half of UK drivers citing a lack of available chargepoints as an issue preventing them from switching. While some local authorities are struggling to implement their EV infrastructure plans quickly enough, others, like Suffolk County Council, are taking advantage of new funding opportunities.
Meanwhile, in London, the borough of Haringey recently announced that it will install 38 new EV chargepoints at 19 locations across the borough.