Haringey boosts EV infrastructure with 38 new charging stations

The London borough of Haringey has announced that 38 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be installed at 19 locations across the borough.
The new stations will add to the current 231 on-street EV charging stations in Haringey and will feature dual sockets on each side, capable of simultaneously charging two vehicles. Installation and management of the new charging points will be overseen by Total Energies Charging Solutions UK.
The borough council estimates that an additional 962 standard chargers and 61 rapid chargepoints will need to be installed in Haringey by 2030 to meet demand as more people switch to EVs.
Councillor Mike Hakata, deputy leader and cabinet member for climate action, environment, and transport, said: “We are committed to creating a fairer, greener Haringey, and our roll-out of more EV chargepoints will help us do just that.
“By decarbonising transport, we are helping reduce emissions and tackling the climate crisis. The programme will have very real benefits for local residents by breaking down the barriers to electric vehicle take-up and seeing air quality in our borough improved.”
Lack of EV chargers holding back uptake
According to a report released by Lloyds Banking Group, over half of drivers saw a lack of available chargepoints as a barrier to switching to an EV. While the UK has made some progress in boosting the availability of chargepoints, with statistics from Zapmap showing that over 60,000 public EV chargepoints are now operating in the UK, some are raising concerns about the slow pace of installations.
Chargepoint operator (CPO) Believ recently released research showing that many local authorities are struggling to implement their EV infrastructure plans quickly enough. This poses a major threat to the UK’s target of installing 300,000 changepoints by 2030. Meanwhile, a 2023 report from car manufacturer Vauxhall revealed that 71.6% of UK councils had no published strategy for rolling out residential on-street EV charging.
However, some local authorities are making significant positive strides in rolling out public EV charging, with Suffolk County Council recently securing a £7.3 million funding injection to develop a comprehensive EV charging network across the county.