WATCH: EO Charging on award-winning innovation at the EVIEs

Philip Kershaw describes the work behind EO Charging’s Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (under 100 vehicles) award at the Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence (EVIE) awards last year.
Philip describes how EO Charging enabled Go Ahead to double its electric bus fleet without increasing its grid connection.
“The development of the technology was really the key element in this,” he adds.
Described by judges as “an innovative approach to a common problem faced by the sector”, the project at Go Ahead’s Croydon Bus Depot proved that a limited power supply does not have to halt electrification, delay the project or mean costly infrastructure upgrades.
EO Charging won an EVIE for its domestic offering in 2022, and Philip says the 2024 award shows that the company has pivoted but is still delivering market-leading tech.
His advice to prospective winners is to focus on small bits of innovation and bring them to the fore.
