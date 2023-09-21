Wales to add 500MW of offshore wind capacity

The Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm has this week (20 September) been granted development consent from the UK government.
Development will be led by RWE, with the project expected to comprise of up to 50 offshore wind turbines with the ability to generate in excess of 500MW, making it Wales’ largest renewable energy project, according to Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm Limited.
Located in North Wales, Awel y Môr will sit alongside the operational 576MW Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm. A sub-sea cable will interlink the two wind farms as up to two offshore export cable circuits will be used to bring the generated power to shore.
A new onshore substation will also be installed to transmit electricity generated at the site to the National Grid.
The decision comes just over 15 months after a development application was submitted by Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm Limited to the Planning Inspectorate for consideration on 20 April 2022.
“Set alongside the UK’s first commercial scale offshore wind farm at North Hoyle, which RWE continues to operate, Awel y Môr is firmly at the heart of our plans for renewable energy generation,” said Danielle Lane, RWE’s director of development for UK and Ireland.
“However, to make this happen, Government will need to ensure a suitable Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction that is fit for purpose and capable of unlocking the fantastic clean energy and investment opportunities that Awel y Mor and our broader offshore wind portfolio represent for the UK’s supply chain and its ambitions to expand offshore wind, decarbonize the energy system and achieve net zero.
“As the largest power generator in the UK, we have ambitions to invest up to £15bn in new clean energy projects and infrastructure by 2030, with north Wales set to continue in its key role.”
RWE will develop Awel y Môr in a joint venture with partners Stadtwerke München (30 per cent) and Siemens Financial Services, the financing arm of Siemens (10 per cent).