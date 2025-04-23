News
Emobility
April 23, 2025

WATCH: What it means to win at the EVIEs with CTEK

By Molly Green
In conversation: CTEK's Viktors Nikolajevs (pictured, centre) talks EVIEs 2024 success. Image: Solar Media.

In Current±’s first video interview, Viktors Nikolajevs, key account manager for EV charging at CTEK, which won Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (C&I & Public) at the EVIEs 2024, shares what the award meant for the company.

“Winning the award reinforced that what we are doing is valued—somebody else sees this and confirms what we are trying to achieve,” Viktors says.

At the Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence awards in 2024, his company CTEK won chargepoint manufacturer of the year in the C&I & public space. Described by judges as “already ahead of the curve“, Viktors’ advice to EVIEs hopefuls this year is to “be honest with yourself in terms of what product you have and who you are targeting”.

Watch the full interview below:

His highlight of the ceremony itself: “It was really great to meet so many people from the industry. The vast majority were competition in some shape or form, but within that moment, at the event, it just felt like everyone was friends. We were all celebrating together.”

Nominations for the EVIEs 2025 are now open, with new award categories up for grabs! After the success of the sold-out EVIEs 2024 ceremony, 2025 is set to be bigger and shinier than ever.

This year, there are 29 categories (and 29 trophies!) that celebrate groundbreaking achievements in EV product and service design, advanced charging solutions, battery innovation, and fleet electrification. 

The EVIE Awards ceremony will take place this year on 2 October in London. To make a nomination, see a full list of categories and book your table at the ceremony, visit the EVIEs website.

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
Ctek, Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards, EVIES, EVIES24, evies25
Similar

