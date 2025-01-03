Welsh government awards £10 million to smart local energy projects

The Welsh government has announced the winners of a £10 million grant scheme set to boost rapid development of smart local energy systems.
A total of 32 projects were awarded under the scheme, put forward by community energy groups, social enterprises, public sector bodies, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Smart local energy systems, defined by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) as a system that “brings together energy generation, storage, demand and infrastructure and connects them in a smart way, at a local or regional level”, are designed to take a more tailored approach to net zero transitions by adapting to the specific energy needs of local areas, often making heavy use of digital technologies such as AI.
The scheme, which opened for applications late last year, allows projects to claim up to £1 million for smart decarbonisation projects and specifically targeted projects that were able to be deployed quickly. All 32 projects that have been awarded funding must be completed by March 2025.
A wide variety of projects of all sizes will be supported by the grant scheme, including a solar PV and heat pump installation for Aberystwyth University, battery energy storage system developments at Aberporth Village Hall, Swansea Mosque and Islamic Community Centre, and Isle of Anglesey County Council, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across a number of community sites.
Rebecca Evans, cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning said: “Whilst ground-breaking technology and the development of national infrastructure continues apace across strategic sites in Wales, it’s equally important that we continue to support the growth of smarter, locally driven innovative projects.
“There was a huge amount of interest in this support, which goes to show the enormous appetite for clean, smarter energy systems keeping benefits within our communities and reducing the need for large-scale infrastructure. I’m delighted to be able to support so many quality projects which will each have a positive impact on the many who use them.”
Wales at the forefront of UK renewable energy
Long before the Labour Party announced its plans for GB Energy, the Welsh government launched its own publicly owned renewable energy venture, Ynni Cymru, in August 2023. Ynni Cymru is the driving force behind not only this recent funding round for smart local energy systems, but also behind a larger push for smaller-scale renewable energy projects that can be delivered quickly, with a number of solar energy and clean heat installations being successfully completed under the scheme in the 16 months since its launch. More recently, the government launched a public venture targeting larger-scale installations, Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, which is predicted to produce 1GW of clean electricity by 2040.
UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer has pledged to work closely with the devolved Welsh government to speed up delivery of renewables across the UK, committing to a culture of collaboration during a recent official engagement with the the First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan.