West Sussex Council requests location proposals for second-phase of ‘largest’ chargepoint project

West Sussex County Council is seeking residents’ feedback on chargepoint locations as part of the second phase of its electric vehicle chargepoint roll-out.
The project’s first phase saw over 170 chargepoints installed, with an additional 250 in progress on residential streets and car parks in “one of the largest ever single roll-outs of chargepoint by a local authority.”
Ahead of the project’s second phase, the Council has called residents for their comments on proposed locations for the next installations by 7 August 2023.
The Council is working in partnership with all its seven district and borough councils, as well as the chargepoint infrastructure specialist, Connected Kerb.
Overall the Council is planning the installation and maintenance of thousands of chargepoints across the county over the next decade.
“West Sussex is leading the way with EV infrastructure, and I urge residents to let us know what they think of the proposed phase two chargepoint locations,” said Councilor Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for highways and transport.
“We have worked with our partners to take onboard feedback from our first sites and our proposed new parking arrangements will give more flexibility to those residents who need to park but who don’t yet have an EV.
“I am delighted with our progress as we see more and more people making the switch to electric. Carbon-neutral travel, powered by renewable energy, supports our ambition of building a sustainable and prosperous economy and aligns closely with the underpinning theme of tackling climate change in Our Council Plan.”
Chris Pateman-Jones, Connected Kerb’s CEO added: “The West Sussex Chargepoint Network will provide a shining example of what can be achieved if local authorities show the ambition to provide a network of thousands of reliable, affordable and accessible charging points for EV drivers without driveways. This project is a real challenge of scale but one that we are determined to meet to get West Sussex and the UK ready for the full transition to EV in 2030.”
The chargepoints installed in West Sussex counties will count towards Connect Kerb’s 190,000 chargepoint installations by 2030 target, as pledged by the company in 2019.