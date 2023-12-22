Wind closes 2023 breaking another generation record

Wind hit a new max record yesterday (21 December), generating 21.8GW of electricity between 8:00 and 8:30.
The high levels of wind generation meant that the technology supplied over half (56%) of Britain’s energy mix yesterday.
National Grid ESO announced the record via X, formerly Twitter, yesterday afternoon, with final figures set to be confirmed later this week.
This beats the previous generation record set at the beginning of the year on the 10 January at over 21.62GW.
It’s been a triumphant year for the UK’s wind sector, as (having broken its generation record three times between October and December 2022) the technology generated more electricity than gas in Q1 2023 (21TWh), according to Drax, generating an impressive 95TWh throughout Q3 over 10TWh more than the technology generated in the same quarter last year.
The Christmas special of Net Zero by Current± discusses the top UK decarbonisation success of 2023, including the triumphant ear wind generation has experienced. Click here to listen.