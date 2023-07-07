Zapmap statistics show EV charge point installation up more than 80% 

Electric Vehicle (EV) chargepoint mapping service Zapmap has published mid-year statistics showing that the rate of chargepoint installations has increased 82% since the first half of 2022.
Cornwall Insight recently published a report suggesting that the rate of increase in chargepoints had reached 70% over the past year, but now Zapmap says deployment of chargers is taking place even faster.
In the first half of 2022, an average of 891 charge points were installed each month, a figure which has increased to 1,622 in the first half of 2023, an increase of 82%.
Zapmap calculates that there will be more than 50,000 chargepoints across the UK by the end of 2023. At the moment there are around 44,000 public charging devices across the UK, an overall growth of 36% year on year.
Almost 20% of chargepoints are rapid or ultra rapid chargers, with 8,680 of these at the end of June. Ultra rapid chargers showed the biggest year on year growth. There were 1,803 ultra rapid chargers across the UK at the end of June 2022, which has grown to 3,493 at the end of June 2023, a 94% increase.
The statistics show that charging hubs, with six or more rapid/ultra rapid chargers in one location, are also opening at a significant rate. There were 79 hubs in June 2022, which has increased to 170, with another 77 Tesla Supercharger hubs.
Ultra rapid chargers are also well distributed across the UK, with 9/12 geographical regions in the UK seeing more than 100 new ultra rapid chargers installed, with the most in the South East with 269. However, the North East and Wales saw only 61 and 62 new chargers installed, increases of 81% and 161% respectively. Northern Ireland had the smallest increase in ultra rapid chargers with only 16.
36% of all new charge points were installed in Greater London and the South East over the past year, with most of the chargers installed in Greater London (83%) being on-street chargers – which Zapmap said reflected “the area’s high concentration of relatively affluent households without off-street parking.”
Melanie Shufflebotham, co-founder of Zapmap, said: “It’s really encouraging to see the pace of charger installation across the UK grow by over 80% compared to this time last year. We know that the perceived lack of charge point infrastructure is a concern for those considering getting an electric car. These latest figures should go a long way to alleviate those concerns and give drivers confidence to make the switch.”