2023 EV Rally of Scotland to begin this week

The 2023 EV Rally of Scotland (EVROS) is scheduled to begin in Glasgow on the 16 August, aiming to showcase EV technologies.
The two-day event also aims to showcase the EV charging network in Scotland. In total, the teams will cover approximately 560 miles of road.
Day one of the race will see drivers begin in Glasgow at the Arnold Clark Innovation Centre, Scotland’s first purpose-built all-electric dealership, with the drivers then set to navigate to Falkirk, Dundee, Braemar, Aberdeen and then to the final checkpoint, Aviemore, in the Scottish Highlands.
Day two will see drivers begin in Inverness at the Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC Stadium, before navigating to the Port of Cromarty Firth, the River Ness Hydro project, Fort Augustus at Loch Ness, Loch Lomond and then to the finish line at the Riverside Transport Museum in Glasgow.
At the time of reporting, 11 teams have signed up for the event.
Along the journey, various renewable and EV technologies will be showcased. This includes EV charging hubs, solar canopies, hydro power and more.
The rally is being organised by Green Fleet Events which helps organisations “drive the switch,” to a cleaner fleet and is supported by Transport Scotland, it stated.
Commenting on the event, councillor Ken Gowans, chair of the economy and infrastructure committee at the Highland Council – one of the host local authorities – said: “Highland Council remains committed to meeting its net zero targets and decarbonisation of our fleet is just one of the ways we are meeting the challenge.
“The Council is delighted to be hosting a section of this year’s EV Rally of Scotland, which will showcase that fleet decarbonisation is no longer a dream, but a reality. The rally will benefit from the significant EV infrastructure already in place in Highland.”
He added: “The Climate and Energy Team has worked hard to build the EV infrastructure here in Highland and that work continues to further enhance the network over the coming months and years.”
