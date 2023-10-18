A zero carbon power system by 2030 is Labour’s ‘north star,’ says Ed Miliband MP

“One of [Labour’s] five missions for Britain is energy security and net zero: to make Britain a clean energy super power, to cut bills, create jobs and deliver security with cheaper zero carbon electricity by 2030, said Rt Hon. Edward Miliband MP, shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero, this morning (18 October) at Energy UK’s Annual Conference.
“If I am secretary of state after the election this would be the north star for the department,” Miliband continued.
The shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero pointed called a zero carbon power system by 2030 as the “central aim” of the party, as the ongoing energy crisis has shown that “our dependency on fossil fuels makes us more insecure and exposed to higher bills for families and businesses.”
“The right energy [system] can and must be a tool for social justice,” continued Miliband.
Miliband also cited the attention to learn from the US’ Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), on the importance of clarity for private investors as to the benefits of investing in the domestic market.
Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho gives first keynote speech
The new secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Rt Hon. Claire Coutinho MP was also present at this year’s Energy UK Annual Conference, giving her first keynote speech since her appointment in August.
Coutinho listed a number of comprehensive reforms, currently being undertaken by the government including the Energy Bill, which has reaching its final stages in parliament (considerations of amendments) today and the transforming the grid connection queue to a ‘first ready, first connected’ system.
Coutinho also discussed energy efficiency measures and how the government was helping support the most vulnerable households with their energy bills this winter.
“As well as generating new green energy tomorrow, we have to make more efficient use of the energy we use today,” said Coutinho.
“Last winter was incredible difficult for millions of people, and we have already invested £6.6 billion in energy effeciency and green heat this parlimant. “we’ve launched a £1 billion drive to help more than 300,000 households in the most need, to cut their energy bills through the Great British Insulation Scheme and we’ve committed to invest a further £6 billion between 2025 and 2028.”
According to Coutinho, the share of homes in the highest energy efficiency bands has risen from 16% in 2011 to 47% in 2021.
“Our ambitions on net zero are undiminished,” said Coutinho in her concluding remarks.
“And I believe the target of an energy secure nation is not only one we can deliver, but will deliver together.”