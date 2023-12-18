A34 charging hub plans given go-ahead

Winchester City Council has approved plans submitted by Basingstoke-based InstaVolt for a 44-bay charging hub close to the A34 junction.
All councillors voted unanimously in favour of the Three Maids Hill site despite the electric vehicle (EV) charging network’s application previously recommended for refusal by five counts by officers.
Counselor Kelsie Learney, cabinet member for climate emergency at Winchester City Council fully backed the plans, stating that the council’s decisions were based on “what benefits the planet as a whole.”
Located close to the M3, just north of Winchester, the total capacity of the hub is not yet known, but it has been dubbed by InstaVolt as a “super hub.”
The site will consist of InstaVolt’s rapid EV chargers, which deliver high power, DC charging from 50kW to 150kW.
“The right decision was made by the council, and we can now press ahead to deliver this innovative and forward-thinking plan,” said CEO of InstaVolt, Adrian Keen.
“It’s through having reliable and well-positioned EV charging hubs that will encourage people to make the switch to a more environmentally friendly and sustainable way to travel further than their local neighbourhood.”
Work on the site is set to begin in the new year.
Earlier this year InstaVolt announced plans for one of London’s largest ultra-rapid charging hubs. Located in Brentford the new hub will feature 14 160kW BYD chargers.