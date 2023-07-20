InstaVolt submits plan for ‘largest’ ultra-rapid charging hub in Brentford, London

UK public charging network InstaVolt has announced plans for London’s largest ultra rapid charging hub in Brentford.
The site, at Syon Park, is close to the A4 and M4, will provide rapid charging for people travelling into and out of the West of London.
InstaVolt is aiming to install 10,000 rapid chargers by 2030. InstaVolt operates an open charge model allowing any EV driver to use their charging points.
The company says their new hub will be the largest ultra-rapid charging hub within the M25. The site will feature 14 160kW BYD chargers, according to the planning application on the London Borough of Hounslow website.
Adrian Keen, chief executive of InstaVolt says: “The location of Syon Park is pivotal to engaging those who live on the commuter belt and providing them with an option to charge at a site where they themselves can switch off and recharge.”
“Being able to launch a large hub with reliable charging and access to amenities Syon Park offers, is key to encouraging a change of sentiment when it comes to charging in the UK. We want EV drivers to see charging as an opportunity to rest, take in nature, or stop for a bite to eat,” Keen said.
Earlier in July, InstaVolt announced plans to build what it says will be the UK’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging ‘Super Hub’ near Winchester. In April the company announced it had installed a record number of EV charge points, with 80 installed in March.