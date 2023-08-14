ADE: ‘Government moves risk undermining positive climate action’

The Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) has stated that recent governmental moves “risk undermining” positive climate action.
In an open letter penned to the Conservative Party from the ADE and its members, the trade association reiterated its commitment to the development of the UK’s decarbonisation journey and that it would “stand ready” to assist.
The organisation referenced that “recent statements” made by the government risk undermining the net zero mission, however it is not stated what these are. It could be argued that the letter is in response to the “hundreds of new North Sea oil and gas licences” that had been presented in late July.
In doing so, the government is deviating away from its net zero mission and although it may argue that these licences had been given to improve energy security in the UK and reduce bills, this is an area that could be vastly improved by instead scaling the renewables industry.
A recent report released by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) encapsulates this belief. The latest Electricity Generation Costs report indicated that by 2025, offshore and onshore wind would both be 61.4% cheaper than gas.
ADE’s letter also references several measures being conducted by decentralised energy companies to save consumers money. This includes energy efficiency, flexibility, heat networks and industrial decarbonisation and efficiency.
The letter, signed by Caroline Bragg, CEO of the ADE, reads: “The ADE and its members are committed to contributing to the government’s mission of achieving net zero emissions and call on the government to recognise the substantial public support for net zero initiatives, as well as its clear role in driving investment and creating employment opportunities within the UK economy.”