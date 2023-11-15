Australian chargepoint operator JOLT offers 7kWh free power in UK launch

Australian electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint operator, JOLT, yesterday (14 November) announced its UK launch, offering 7kWh of daily free charge.
JOLT revealed it aims to roll out “thousands” of charging stations across the UK in the coming years, which each DC fast chargepoint offering drivers 7kWh (around 30 miles) of free EV charging a day, before being charged a kWh rate, which will be shown on the JOLT app according to what chargepoint is being used.
According to the company, it’s internal research has shown its free charging offering will save EV drivers up to £840 million in charging expenses.
Chargepoint installation has begun in the London Borough of Barnet, following £2.1 million in funding from the borough as part of the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Pilot Project.
“Accelerating e-mobility, in a way that’s equitable and sustainable to all involved, is at the heart of what we do at JOLT,” said John Rainford, UK country manager at JOLT.
“We are proud to express our commitment to making EV charging accessible through seamless customer experience, especially for those without home charging, and empowering EV ownership in the UK, while helping minimise emissions created by transport.”
JOLT currently operates in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the US.
Decarbonisation Minister, Jesse Norman, added: “Our public electric vehicle charging network is growing quickly – in October there were over 50,000 public charging devices – a 43% increase since this time last year. This project between Barnet and JOLT will give local people more confidence to go electric, especially residents without access to off-street parking.”
As the UK EV market continues to grow, charging rates and offers are becoming increasingly competitive, as providers such as Pod Point and OVO present ever cheaper charging rates.
