Bord Gáis Energy and Corio Generation announce new partnership 

Bord Gáis Energy and Corio Generation will explore opportunities to supply Ireland’s electricity market with energy generated by offshore wind. The agreement marks Bord Gáis Energy’s entrance into the offshore wind arena, a big part of the expansion of its renewable energy portfolio.
The partnership aligns with the government’s strategy to develop Ireland’s significant offshore wind resource. Corio is a leading offshore wind developer with a global pipeline of more than 30GW and is currently developing the 450MW Sceirde Rocks wind farm off the west coast of Ireland.
Managing director of Bord Gáis Energy, Dave Kirwan, said: “At Bord Gáis Energy, we believe all energy can be green energy and that this can also improve Ireland’s energy security. This significant partnership with Corio will combine our power generation and route to market expertise, the financial backing of Centrica, and Corio Generation’s global experience in the development of offshore wind projects.
“For Bord Gáis Energy, today’s announcement is part of our wider strategic objective to energise a greener, fairer future in Ireland, offering end-to-end green energy solutions required for the transition to net zero.”
Jonathan Cole, CEO of Corio Generation, added: “With its extensive coastline, abundant natural resources, and a clear and ambitious government strategy, Ireland is exceptionally well-placed to expand its offshore wind capabilities and enjoy the many benefits this could bring, from greener and more reliable energy to widespread economic investment and community gain.
“By combining Corio’s significant development expertise and Bord Gais’ outstanding track record as a market leader in Ireland’s energy sector, we have established a partnership that is ready to play a major role in Ireland’s energy transition. I am delighted to announce this partnership and look forward to the challenges, opportunities and many successes that lie ahead.”
Electrifying Ireland
The Irish government has set a goal of generating 80% of electricity through renewables by 2030, including 5GW from offshore wind. In March 2024, the Department of Energy, Climate and Communications published Ireland’s first industrial strategy for offshore wind.
The strategy aims to establish a strong and resilient offshore wind supply chain to support the development of offshore wind projects in Ireland and abroad.
In May 2024, it was followed by a future framework document outlining Ireland’s long-term approach to the growth of offshore wind generation and a publication on potential areas of development off the south coast of Ireland.
Bord Gáis Energy and Corio will continue to assess the emerging opportunities in Ireland’s offshore wind sector.
At the end of April, a new trade association, Ireland Electrified, launched to promote what it calls Ireland’s second Electrification Revolution. The nation is already a wind leader, but similar attention needs to be paid to electrifying the country’s heating and transport sectors.
Partnerships like the one between Bord Gáis and Corio will contribute to Ireland’s climate action targets, maximise the economic impact of future renewable energy use, contribute to security of supply, and deliver balanced regional economic development. However, without sufficient grid connectivity, Ireland’s efforts will not progress.