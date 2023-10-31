Bord Gáis Energy joins project to explore green hydrogen storage in Ireland

Utility company Bord Gáis Energy has joined ESB and dCarbonX in the development of a large-scale green hydrogen energy storage project in Cork.
Bord Gáis, which is part of Centrica, will join the two companies in developing what is known as the ‘Kestrel Project’ which envisages the redevelopment of decommissioned gas reservoirs at the Kinsale Head field, ultimately, for offshore green hydrogen subsurface storage.
As reported by Current± in 2022, ESB and dCarbonX signed a joint venture agreement to integrate large-scale energy storage projects off the coast of Ireland and Project Kestrel was included in this partnership.
Under the terms of the new agreement, Bord Gáis Energy will join ESB and dCarbonX in the project on a co-equal basis.
Dave Kirwan, managing director of Bord Gáis Energy said: “Decarbonising Ireland’s energy system while maintaining security of supply is critical in the context of our growing economy.
“As we help to deliver the green transition, there will be an ever-increasing role for gas and ultimately green hydrogen and we are delighted to partner with ESB and dCarbonX and deliver the infrastructure for a greener future. Together with the support of Centrica, we have the skills, vision and financial backing to help Ireland achieve its ambitious Climate Action Plan targets.”
The partnership could prove to be huge for the Irish hydrogen sector with it set to showcase to the wider energy industry the benefits of using green hydrogen storage to cater for the growing capacity of renewable generation projects coming online.
It is also important to note that Ireland has a 2GW renewable hydrogen production target by 2030.
Tony O’Reilly, CEO of dCarbonX said: “The participation of Bord Gáis Energy in the Kestrel Project is a perfect fit given their extensive experience and exemplary track record operating in the Cork Harbour region. In addition, their parent company Centrica, a leading international energy player, operates the UK’s largest gas storage facility at the offshore Rough field, which is also being assessed for future hydrogen storage potential.
“These capabilities, combined with those of ESB and our shareholder Snam, provide a significant strategic capability that can deliver large-scale energy storage for the benefit of Ireland.”