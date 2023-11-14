British Gas boosts prepayment customer support to £20 million

British Gas has announced that it will extend its direct customer support scheme for prepayment meter customers to £20 million.
The scheme, launched in January 2023, grants vulnerable customers using prepayment meters non-repayable credit of up to £250 to help with their energy costs.
This funding comes from the energy supplier’s £100 million package aimed at supporting households during the energy crisis.
“Despite lower energy costs, we know that the cost of living is still a big problem for many households, and customers will still need support this winter,” said Chris O’Shea, CEO at Centrica, which is British Gas’ parent company.
According to Cornwall Insight’s latest predictions, the average dual fuel household is set to pay the equivalent of £1,923 a year in Q1 next year, up from the current cap set at £1,834 until 31 December. Predictions from the rest of 2024 jumped by 5-6% (£91-£110) since the market researcher’s earlier predictions due do the the UK’s increasing reliance on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).
“Companies have a duty to support loyal customers through difficult times and our £100 million support package, the biggest ever offered by any supplier, means that we can make sure help is available to those who need it most,” added O’Shea.
“As well as funding grants and advice centres, our expert teams will be reaching out to our customers who could benefit from direct support in the form of free credit on their meters.”